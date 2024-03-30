Watch Sue Bird talk about coming out in exclusive clip from her documentary 'Sue Bird: In The Clutch'

Sue Bird is one of the greatest basketball players in history. Before retiring in 2022, Bird's career spanned decades beginning in 2002. She's won four titles and five Olympic gold medals. Now, she's facing life outside of court in a recently released documentary, Sue Bird: In the Clutch.

The film is directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Sarah Dowland. It charts Bird’s accomplished career — that includes taking viewers back to her high school days and then to the University of Connecticut. Throughout the film, Bird opens up about her athletic career, including what it means to be an out WNBA player.

In an exclusive clip from Sue Bird: In the Clutch you can find below, Bird says that while she came out to coaches and her family in 2003, it wasn't until 2017 that she publicly came out. She shares that coming out publicly was inspired by conversations with her partner Megan Rapinoe.

“I was blown away by the support I received," Bird said in a statement to The Advocate about how her fans reacted. "The article that was essentially my coming out article was right before the WNBA All-Star Game in Seattle in 2017; that’s my hometown fans and it just felt like they were giving me a huge hug. Not just because I was an All-Star representing the city but because I had just shared something about myself, publicly. And that was really amazing."

She added: "Since then, having people share their own stories with me in person and tell me how inspirational and how inspired they are… whether it’s coming out on their own or encouraging other people or just being an ally, whatever the case is. Everything you can imagine I have heard personal stories about so it has been wonderful."

Sue Bird: In the Clutch is now available to rent and own on Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home and WolfeOnDemand.com.



