Susan Powter says she's a 'huge lesbian,' gives her biggest bit of dating advice

Susan Powter still has no desire to get married — or to be around men.

The 1990s fitness personality know for her Stop the Insanity! weight loss infomercials is making her way back into the spotlight with a new documentary about her life, Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter. Powter, now 67, told Entertainment Weekly upon its release that her last serious relationship was "years ago," and she's instead spending her golden years just having fun.

"Now I’m a huge lesbian," Powter said. "Total lesbian, great love affairs, many girlfriends, big fun. Best fun ever!"

Powter married her first husband in 1982, with whom she had two sons in 1983 and 1984. The two divorced in 1988, and Powter married her husband a year later in 1989. They divorced in 1995, after which she adopted her third son, who was born in 1998. Powter came out around as a lesbian around the turn of the century, though she would later say she never made an effort to hide her sexual orientation.

Now, Powter says she has "no interest in ever getting married again," adding "I never want to live with anyone [again]"

“I’m a very isolated person. I’m a hermit," Powter continued. "I don’t date anymore, because that’s annoying as crap. ... I like very large groups. I don’t socialize, I don’t have friend groups, I don’t socialize with anyone. I see my children once in a while, they’re adult men."

Though she was once worth an estimated $300 million, Powter filed for bankruptcy in 1995 after accumulating extensive legal fees in a series of lawsuits between her and her former business partners from the Susan Powter Corporation, Gerald Frankel and his brother Richard Frankel. Powter now lives in an apartment in Las Vegas, and delivers for Uber Eats.

Though she has long been open about her sexuality, Powter was once hesitant to fully embrace the lesbian community. She told Curve magazine in 2004 that she didn't consider herself part of the scene because she wasn't political, saying that their fight for marriage equality was "absurd."

"Everybody's surprised? What the fuck? I'm a gay woman, you know. Duh," Powter said. "It's the whole hip thing now, the whole Rosie thing. I don't do that. I was never in any closet. If anybody asked me directly, I would have told them .... The whole lesbian scene, the whole aligning myself with one particular group — I don't because I don't participate in politics at all. I think this whole gay marriage thing is absurd. I think that women want to ask for the few crumbs that the state gives them. It's horrifying, when we worked so hard to get divorce. Marriage doesn't work.''