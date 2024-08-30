Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Watch: Queer filmmakers search for typing teacher Mavis Beacon in new doc

Watch: Queer filmmakers search for typing teacher Mavis Beacon in new doc

<p>Watch: Queer filmmakers search for typing teacher Mavis Beacon in new doc</p>
content.jwplatform.com

Black Queer Filmmakers Search for the Real Mavis Beacon in New Doc

In a clip from Seeking Mavis Beacon, director Jazmin Renée Jones and Olivia McKayla Ross interview a documentary subject about what the Haitian model who inspired the titular AI character in early tech's "Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing" meant to them as a Black woman.

Since 1987, Mavis Beacon has been teaching anyone with access to a computer and the software “Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing” how to do just that. An early AI instructor, Mavis Beacon was also a Black woman whose legacy means something, especially to those who felt represented by her. In the new documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon, the queer filmmaking team of director Jazmin Renée Jones and Olivia McKayla Ross put on their “girl detective” hats and excavate Mavis Beacon’s larger meaning.

In the clip above, one of the people interviewed shares what Mavis Beacon meant to them.

“The people I was learning from, the images of instructors, and what is called to mind when we think of someone being instructive, informative, or like the authority on how to do something, it wasn’t dark-skinned Black women,” the documentary subject says. “I remember being stoked in part because I was like, Now y’all are going to learn from a Black woman — Mavis Beacon.”

\u200bOlivia McKayla Ross and Jazmin Ren\u00e9e Jones search for Mavis Beacon Olivia McKayla Ross and Jazmin Renée Jones search for Mavis Beacon Courtesy NEON

The official synopsis for the film from NEON reads:

“The most recognizable woman in technology lives in our collective imagination. Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing taught millions globally, but the software’s Haitian-born cover model vanished decades ago. Two DIY detectives search for the model while posing questions about identity and artificial intelligence.”

Jazmin Ren\u00e9e Jones searches for Mavis BeaconJazmin Renée Jones searches for Mavis BeaconCourtesy NEON

Jones and Ross infuse the documentary with humor, intellect, history, and curiosity as they set out to find the real Mavis Beacon. A voiceover in the trailer suggests, “Black women have a tremendous amount to say, a tremendous frenzy of brain storm to process. Maybe she’s the natural spokesmodel for that.”

The film is punctuated by a stunning original score by Fatima Al Qadiri.

Seeking Mavis Beacon Opens in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago on Sept. 6 and in select additional cities Sept. 13.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedWomenfilm
bipocdocumentaryfilmjwplatform.comlgbtq+mavis beaconseeking mavis beaconvideo
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP of Editorial and Special Projects at equalpride. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP of Editorial and Special Projects at equalpride. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Read Full Bio