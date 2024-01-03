Black transgender woman Amber Minor killed in Missouri on Christmas Eve

Amber Minor, a 40-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot to death in Raytown, Mo., the morning of December 24.

Minor, who lived in nearby Kansas City, Mo., was found in a driveway about 8:35 a.m., The Kansas City Starreports. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Much local coverage misgendered and deadnamed Minor. However, Kansas City activists confirmed her trans identity.

“Amber was a resilient Black Trans woman who lived a life full of laughter,” the LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City wrote on X (formerly Twitter). On the same platform, Justice Horn, chair of the commission, described Minor as “a Black Trans woman full of love and life.” The commission is working with Transformations KC and other local trans groups to support the community, the posts said.

Raytown police are still investigating the crime. They ask that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. Tipsters are allowed to remain anonymous.

Minor is one of more than 30 trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people known to have died by violence in the U.S. in 2023. In any given year, the number is likely much higher than reported, due to deadnaming and misgendering. In the years that activists and media have been tracking these deaths, Black women have usually accounted for a majority of victims.