13-year-old kid arrested on hate crime charges for anti-LGBTQ+ pipe attack in Brooklyn

Police in New York on Thursday announced they arrested a 13-year-old male in connection with a suspected hate crime attack in Brooklyn. A second person is still wanted in connection with the vicious pipe attack. One of the alleged attackers fled the scene on a child’s scooter.

The unidentified youth in custody is facing multiple hate crime and assault charges in connection with the attack that took place around 3 p.m. on May 13. Police allege the youth and a second suspect approached the victim who was seated on the steps outside the victim's residence in Williamsburg.

The two suspects reportedly asked the 33-year-old victim, who is gender-nonconforming, if the victim was a woman and hurled further anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, Patch reported. When the victim responded and the dispute grew heated, police said one of the pair picked up a nearby pipe and struck the victim on the head.

The two suspects immediately fled the scene. Pictures of the suspected attackers released by Crimestoppers showed one of the suspects on a child’s scooter. Both suspects were wearing dark-colored hoodies.

The victim suffered bruising to the head but was reportedly doing well and otherwise unhurt.

Police provided no further details of the second suspect, including whether he has been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, via the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and using the code TIP577.