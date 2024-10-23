Man sentenced to life for hate-crime murder of trans woman Dime Doe

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman, in the first federal trial for a hate crime based on the victim’s perceived gender identity.

Daqua Lameek Ritter was found guilty February 24 of the murder of Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe, a 24-year-old Black transgender woman who was shot to death in her car in Allendale, S.C., on August 4, 2019. It took a jury only four hours to convict Ritter in the first federal trial for a hate crime based on the victim’s perceived gender identity. He was found guilty of all charges, including one hate-crime count, one federal firearm count, and one obstruction count. Prosecutors alleged Ritter killed Doe to hide their sexual relationship and his own sexual identity and because of her sexual identity.

Last week, Ritter appeared before Judge Sherri Lydon in a Columbia federal courthouse and was sentenced to life in prison.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of Ritter’s horrific crime of murdering Dime Doe,” Steve Jensen, special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office, said in a press release. “It is our hope that this outcome brings a measure of closure to Doe’s loved ones. As they continue to mourn this tragedy, the FBI remains steadfast in ensuring the protection and dignity of all citizens.”

“Bias-motivated violence has no place in our society,” Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer said in the release. “With today’s sentencing, the defendant is being held accountable for the senseless murder of Dime Doe, a transgender woman of color. We hope that the verdict and sentence in this case provides Ms. Doe’s loved ones with some sense of comfort and demonstrates that the Justice Department will vigorously prosecute those who commit violent acts of hate against the LGBTQI+ community.”

Ritter was involved in a sexual relationship with Doe. He wanted to keep that relationship secret within their small community of 8,000 residents, but Doe had reportedly told others about their affair. At trial, witnesses testified that Ritter grew angry and defensive when questioned by friends about his relationship with Doe. Jurors also heard that Ritter was called a homophobic slur by his straight girlfriend in a text message in late July after she learned of his relationship with Doe.

On the evening of August 4, 2019, Ritter had a friend lure Doe to a remote area of Allentown. Ritter then met Doe at the location and shot her three times in the head, killing her. Ritter later burned his clothes and disposed of the murder weapon.

A second man, Xavier Pinckney, 24, pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction last year. He admitted he lied to investigators about calling and texting Doe on the day of her murder and about seeing Ritter that morning but maintained he was not involved in the shooting of Doe, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.