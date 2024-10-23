Scroll To Top
Crime

Man sentenced to life for hate-crime murder of trans woman Dime Doe

Pebbles LaDime Doe Transgender Woman Murdered SC
facebook via nbcnews.com

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman, in the first federal trial for a hate crime based on the victim’s perceived gender identity.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman, in the first federal trial for a hate crime based on the victim’s perceived gender identity.

Daqua Lameek Ritter was found guilty February 24 of the murder of Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe, a 24-year-old Black transgender woman who was shot to death in her car in Allendale, S.C., on August 4, 2019. It took a jury only four hours to convict Ritter in the first federal trial for a hate crime based on the victim’s perceived gender identity. He was found guilty of all charges, including one hate-crime count, one federal firearm count, and one obstruction count. Prosecutors alleged Ritter killed Doe to hide their sexual relationship and his own sexual identity and because of her sexual identity.

Last week, Ritter appeared before Judge Sherri Lydon in a Columbia federal courthouse and was sentenced to life in prison.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of Ritter’s horrific crime of murdering Dime Doe,” Steve Jensen, special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office, said in a press release. “It is our hope that this outcome brings a measure of closure to Doe’s loved ones. As they continue to mourn this tragedy, the FBI remains steadfast in ensuring the protection and dignity of all citizens.”

“Bias-motivated violence has no place in our society,” Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer said in the release. “With today’s sentencing, the defendant is being held accountable for the senseless murder of Dime Doe, a transgender woman of color. We hope that the verdict and sentence in this case provides Ms. Doe’s loved ones with some sense of comfort and demonstrates that the Justice Department will vigorously prosecute those who commit violent acts of hate against the LGBTQI+ community.”

Ritter was involved in a sexual relationship with Doe. He wanted to keep that relationship secret within their small community of 8,000 residents, but Doe had reportedly told others about their affair. At trial, witnesses testified that Ritter grew angry and defensive when questioned by friends about his relationship with Doe. Jurors also heard that Ritter was called a homophobic slur by his straight girlfriend in a text message in late July after she learned of his relationship with Doe.

On the evening of August 4, 2019, Ritter had a friend lure Doe to a remote area of Allentown. Ritter then met Doe at the location and shot her three times in the head, killing her. Ritter later burned his clothes and disposed of the murder weapon.

A second man, Xavier Pinckney, 24, pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction last year. He admitted he lied to investigators about calling and texting Doe on the day of her murder and about seeing Ritter that morning but maintained he was not involved in the shooting of Doe, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo Feed
african americansgun violencehate crimesdepartment of justicedime doesouth carolinatransgender
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio