Democratic National Committee turns to Grindr to reach LGBTQ+ voters

The Democratic National Committee is targeting LGBTQ + voters with a new six-figure ad campaign on Grindr, urging them to against Republicans ’ extreme agenda, which the DNC highlights as a direct threat to LGBTQ+ rights. Launching Wednesday evening, just days before Election Day, the campaign will spotlight Project 2025, a plan written by the ultraconservative Heritage Foundation for a potential administration by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, as an “extreme, anti-equality” platform, with DNC messaging emphasizing the need for LGBTQ+ Americans to counter it at the ballot box.

“LGBTQ+ Americans have fought tirelessly for equality — but Donald Trump’s MAGA GOP wants to drag us backwards and roll back our hard-earned freedoms,” Alex Floyd, the DNC’s Rapid Response director, said in a statement.



Floyd stressed that the Project 2025 blueprint jeopardizes fundamental rights, urging LGBTQ+ voters to mobilize. “Our votes are powerful, and it’s crucial that LGBTQ+ voters make their voices heard… to stop the Trump-Vance ticket’s dangerous Project 2025 blueprint,” he said, contrasting the GOP’s approach with what he described as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s “vision of equality for all.”

Beginning Thursday, Grindr users will receive inbox messages directing them to “Go to IWillVote.com,” where they can check their voter registration status, find polling locations, and make a voting plan, Floyd told The Advocate.

The DNC expects this campaign to generate over 14 million impressions with Grindr users by Election Day, reaching one of the largest and most engaged LGBTQ+ audiences in a final push for turnout.

The Grindr ads are part of a broader Democratic strategy to mobilize what the Human Rights Campaign calls “equality voters.” This demographic includes LGBTQ+ people and allies who prioritize inclusive policies at the polls and are increasingly influential, representing around 38 percent of the 2022 electorate. According to HRC data , there are approximately 75 million equal voters nationwide, highlighting the shift in public opinion toward LGBTQ+ rights over recent election cycles. HRC analysis shows that LGBTQ+ voters turned out in record numbers in 2020 and 2022, delivering high margins for Democratic candidates and playing decisive roles in several battleground states.

Equality Voters, HRC data indicates, are younger and more diverse than the general population, with women comprising a solid majority. With their potential to sway elections in key states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, equality voters are essential for Democrats hoping to secure close races.

The Grindr campaign follows a previous DNC investment in LGBTQ-focused ads. In early October, the DNC launched its first dedicated ad buy for several local LGBTQ+ publications, reaching 16 media outlets in eight states.