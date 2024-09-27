Scroll To Top
Election

JD Vance to appear with anti-LGBTQ+ extremist evangelist Lance Wallnau at Pennsylvania town hall

Republican vice presidential nominee US Senaror JD Vance proclaimed political prophet evangelist Lance Wallnau speaks during a restaurant parking lot rally
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The two will meet at the Monroeville Convention and Events Center near Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Cwnewser

LGBTQ+ rights groups are criticizingOhio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, theRepublican vice presidential nominee, who will participate in a town hall event inPennsylvania Saturday hosted by Lance Wallnau, an evangelical pastor notorious for his extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. The event, part of Vance’s Courage Tour, will take place at the Monroeville Convention and Events Center near Pittsburgh.

Wallnau is known for his long history of promoting harmful conspiracy theories and discriminatory views against the LGBTQ+ community. He has described LGBTQ+ advocates as the “Trans Taliban,”according to Rolling Stone, and accused them of targeting children through what he called “genital chop shops” — a baseless and inflammatory claim referring to gender-affirming care for minors. In one post on X (formerlyTwitter) in April, he wrote, “Children are being evangelized by teachers unions working with Democrat LGBT activists running genital chop shops targeting children.”

In addition to these outrageous claims, Wallnau has a record of opposing marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights in general. In 2018, he tweeted, “We always knew that same-sex marriage would be followed by anti-Christian harassment and persecution.”

In June 2023, Wallnau criticized the White House for flying the Progress Pride Flag during its Pride Month celebration after Fox Newspainted the annual event as controversial.

“Is the gaytrans flag the new emblem of the United States Government? Is that America’s mission in the earth?” he tweeted. “Have we made our Government the champion of trans activism for the world? Or are we on a collision course with divine discipline for our pride and perversity?”

Vance’s participation in this event has drawn intense criticism from LGBTQ+ rights groups. “Voters want public officials focused on finding solutions to real problems. But JD Vance, unsurprisingly, is doubling down on anti-LGBTQ+ lies and misinformation by appearing on the campaign trail with a noted hate peddler,” Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Delphine Luneau told The Advocate. “This is the Project 2025 playbook: never-ending division instead of building an America for all of us. Voters are tired of the Trump-Vance politics of hate — and will reject them this November.”

Democratic National Committee rapid response director Alex Floyd also condemned Vance’s attendance. “JD Vance is doubling down on his record of hateful extremism by campaigning with Lance Wallnau, a far-right conspiracy theorist who accuses people of 'witchcraft' and has repeatedly attacked the LGBTQ+ community. Vance isn't trying to cover up his extreme anti-LGBTQ+ record — he's running with Donald Trump on an out-of-touch and unpopular agenda that threatens Americans' freedoms and will be rejected by voters at the ballot box this November,” Floyd told The Advocate in a statement.

Vance has consistently opposed LGBTQ+ rights throughout his political career. In 2022, he voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified marriage equality protections for interracial, same-sex, and other couples, citing concerns over religious liberty. Vance has also introduced legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

ElectionDonald TrumpYahoo FeedRepublican PartyPennsylvania
2024 electionelectionevangelistextremismlance wallnaupennsylvaniarepublican partyright-wing extremism
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio