Scroll To Top
Election

JD Vance once trashed a lesbian teachers' union president as a childless indoctrinator brainwashing kids

JD Vance once trashed lesbian teachers' union president as childless indoctrinator
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Anadolu/Getty Images

JD Vance and Randi Weingarten

“If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,” Vance said of Randi Weingarten, who is a stepmother.

trudestress

Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance once lambasted Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, saying she’s not a mother and that “if she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The remarks came in a forum held by Center for Christian Virtue in October 2021, when Vance was running for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio, which he won in 2022. It was moderated by Hugh Hewitt, a right-wing radio host and columnist, and Aaron Baer, the group’s president.

Heartland Signal, a liberal news site, posted a clip of Vance’s comments to X Tuesday, and the full recording of the event was reviewed by several news outlets.

“So many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children, that really disorients me and disturbs me,” Vance said. “Randi Weingarten, who’s the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country, she doesn’t have a single child.”

Weingarten has described herself as a “mother by marriage.” She is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and they have two daughters who Kleinbaum brought to the relationship.

Other right-wingers, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, have criticized Weingarten as supposedly childless and asserted that therefore she is not qualified to educate children. Vance is also notorious for saying the nation is run by "childless cat ladies" who want to make everyone miserable and critiquing some Democrats, including Vice President (and Democratic presidential nominee) Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, for not having biological children. Harris is the stepmother of two, and Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are parenting twins.

Weingarten issued a statement in response to Vance. “Teachers want what children need,” she said. “I am blessed to be a mom by marriage, but it’s irrelevant to whether any of us care about children. This week, as teachers are digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies and welcoming kids and parents into their classrooms, we should all be celebrating the hope and promise of a new school year, not trashing it with gross, ridiculous comments like Vance’s.

“Vance should devote his energy to helping educators and school staff support students. Instead, he is making it harder for teachers to teach and children to learn. Shame on JD Vance.”

She also went on MSNBC's Deadline: White House Wednesday. “Somebody doesn’t have to be a parent to be a great teacher,” she told host Jen Psaki. “And in fact, so many teachers in America, so many nuns in parochial schools, are fantastic teachers who teach compassion and caring and critical thinking and context, it’s nonsensical, but what it does in this age of disinformation and misinformation, it makes the job of teaching and learning, the connection between parents and teachers and kids, it makes it harder. And that’s why it’s gross.”

Vance is a convert to Catholicism, and he and his wife, Usha, have three children, one of whom, Ewan, is school age. It's unclear if Ewan attends a parochial school, where he would likely be taught by childless nuns.

It's bad enough that Vance made the comments when he was running for Senate, but even worse now that he’s seeking to become vice president as Donald Trump’s running mate, Weingarten added.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Vance is expressing no regrets. He “will continue to loudly call this crap out to defend our kids,” his spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk said in a statement to NBC News and other outlets. “There is no bigger threat to American children than the left-wing indoctrination being peddled in our schools by radicals like Randi Weingarten, with the support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Van Kirk went on.

Others are defending Weingarten. Vance and Trump don’t respect educators who “dedicate their lives to serving students,” Becky Pringle, president of another teachers’ union, the National Education Association, said in a statement to NBC.

“Instead they choose to attack and demean us while pushing an extreme, unprecedented Project 2025 agenda on America that will fundamentally jeopardize our children’s futures and give Trump unprecedented power over our daily lives,” Pringle said.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
donald trumplesbianmsnbcwomenamerican federation of teachersjd vancejen psakinational education associationpoliticianspoliticsrandi weingartensharon kleinbaumteachers
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio