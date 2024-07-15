Scroll To Top
Politics

Biden campaign and LGBTQ+ groups decry Trump’s pick of J.D. Vance as running mate

US Senator JD Vance addresses conservative Turning Point Convention 2024 Detroit Michigan
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican U.S. senator from Ohio is an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist.

Cwnewser

On Monday, two days after surviving an assassination attempt inPennsylvania, former PresidentDonald Trump announcedRepublicanOhio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. This announcement sparked fierce opposition from the Biden-Harris campaign andLGBTQ+ advocates, who view Vance as a direct threat to the progress made in recent years.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, chair of Biden-Harris 2024, did not hold back in her condemnation of Vance, emphasizing the dangerous implications of his alignment with Trump’s extreme agenda.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Dillon said in a statement.

President of theHuman Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson also expressed grave concerns. “Donald Trump has been a bully for years – and his pick of MAGA clone JD Vance is a reminder that nothing has changed. This is anything but a unity ticket,” Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson highlighted the stakes of the election.

“We are not simply choosing between two campaigns. We are choosing between two fundamentally different visions of America. One, with Trump and MAGA ‘yes man’ JD Vance at the helm, where our rights and freedoms are under siege,” Robinson said. “The other, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leading the way, where we are advancing toward freedom and equality for all. Everything is at stake and the contrast could not be clearer. We must defeat Trump, Vance, and their brand of chaos and division, and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House.”

Vance’s legislative history is a testament to his far-right positions, which have consistently targeted LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedoms.According to GLAAD, he introduced the so-called “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” a piece of legislation that misrepresents transgender healthcare and aims to criminalize medical professionals providing gender-affirming care to minors. The act proposes a Class C felony penalty for these procedures, which are falsely described as “gruesome” and “irreversible.”

Vance has also been vocal in his opposition to marriage equality, stating he would vote “no” on the Respect for Marriage Act. His inflammatory rhetoric includes calling people opposed to classroom censorship of sexual orientation and gender identity “groomers” and pushing the false narrative that such discussions sexualize children. He claims that censoring LGBTQ+ conversations is about “parents’ rights,” ignoring the estimated two million children with LGBTQ+ parents who benefit from inclusive education.

Moreover, Vance has been a staunch supporter of policies that harm reproductive rights, opposing abortion even in cases of rape and incest. He criticized exceptions for survivors, stating that “two wrongs don’t make a right” and referring to these circumstances as “inconvenient.” His legislative actions reflect a consistent effort to limit reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, including railing against the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with preexisting conditions.

GLAAD’s president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, emphasized the importance of media coverage that includes Vance’s anti-LGBTQ+ record. “LGBTQ Americans are taxpayers, family members, colleagues, classmates, neighbors, and friends, and our concerns are the same as any Americans: our freedom to be ourselves to live in safety and dignity, the right to make private health care decisions, read books of our choosing, marry who we love, and not be discriminated against for who we are,” Ellis said in a statement. “Our concerns are not a ‘culture war’ sideshow—they are central to the core issues of this election, and the freedoms all Americans want to preserve and protect.”

In contrast, the Biden-Harris administration has been hailed as the most pro-equality in history. Since taking office in 2021, it has achieved significant milestones, including Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The administration has also implemented rules protecting LGBTQ+ youth from discrimination in schools and the foster care system and ensured that LGBTQ+ patients receive non-discriminatory healthcare.

PoliticsHuman Rights Campaign (HRC)RM Editors PickNon-topicsYahoo FeedOhioGLAADJoe BidenPoliticians
2024 electionglaadhuman rights campaignj.d. vancejoe bidenmilwaukeeohiorepublican national conventionrepublican partyvice president
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio