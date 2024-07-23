Scroll To Top
Election

Buttigieg tells Maddow that Harris will ‘make a choice that makes sense to her’ when it comes to VP pick

Rachel Maddow interviews Pete Buttigieg MSNBC

Rachel Maddow asked him whether he would be open to serving as vice president.

During MSNBC’s special election coverage on Monday evening, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Rachel Maddow to discuss the recent political developments following President Joe Biden’s Sunday announcement that he would not seek reelection and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reflecting on Biden’s decision, Buttigieg, who appeared in a personal capacity, described the moment as “extraordinary.” He recounted how he and his husband, Chasten, were on a plane returning to Michigan after attending a Saturday fundraiser with Harris in the well-known Massachusetts gay vacation hotspot, Provincetown.

“Like everybody, I was stunned by the news and really moved to see the president do what he’s done time and time again, which is to put our country first,” he said.

Buttigieg emphasized the rarity and significance of Biden’s decision to step aside, noting, “It is really important to note just how world-historically rare it is for the most powerful person in the world to set aside that power.” He lauded Biden’s presidency, calling it “one of the most productive and beneficial presidencies in American history,” and praised Biden’s continued commitment to his role despite stepping out of the race.

Expressing his support for Harris, Buttigieg shared, “I reached out to her yesterday afternoon and wanted to let her know right away that I was going to do the same. We had a great conversation.” He highlighted their shared experiences and Harris’s leadership qualities, saying, “She’s going to be an extraordinary leader for the ticket, for the party, and for the country as president.”

Maddow pressed Buttigieg on how a Harris-led campaign might differ from Biden’s. Buttigieg responded that while there would be consistency in values and direction, Harris would bring her unique style and generational perspective to the campaign. “She represents a different generation. She represents a different style,” he noted.

When Maddow inquired about the possibility of Buttigieg serving as Harris’s running mate, he demurred, saying that the decision would be Harris’s to make. “I will do everything in my power to make sure that she is the next president because it’s so important,” he said.

Maddow further pressed Buttigieg, saying, “I don’t mean to be weird, and this started off weird with you asking me to call you Pete, and I can’t, and that’s weird itself, but if she asked, are you saying you wouldn’t say no?”

Buttigieg responded, “Sure. We’re just not in that mode right now. We’re on the second day since the president made his decision, and I trust her. By the way, a few people in the country know more about the vice presidency and about the weight of that decision, which she does. I very much trust her to make a choice that makes sense to her, that is right for the party, and that’s right for the country.”

Buttigieg’s appearance on MSNBC comes amid growing speculation about potential running mates for Harris following Biden’s endorsement. Besides Buttigieg, other prominent Democrats being discussed include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Each brings unique strengths and appeal to the ticket, from Beshear’s success in a conservative state to Moore’s rising star status in the Democratic Party.

“I’m excited to be out there on the trail whenever there’s an opportunity to remind people of that and remind people that they already agree with Kamala Harris and Democrats and disagree with Donald Trump and Republicans on issue after issue after issue, from taxes to gun safety to a woman’s right to choose,” he concluded.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
