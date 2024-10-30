Will Ferrell and Billy Eichner are 'Loud White Men For Kamala' in hilarious new video

You've heard of Black Women for Kamala, White Dudes for Harris, and even Cat Ladies for Kamala — now get ready for "Loud White Men for Kamala."



Billy Eichner revived his iconic series Billy on the Street for a special episode about the election featuring Will Ferrell. Proudly proclaiming themselves "Loud White Men For Kamala," the two asked New Yorkers the important questions just a week out from the elections, such as "Have you voted yet?" “Who are you voting for?” and “Would you have sex with a Trump voter?”

"SURPRISE!!! BILLY ON THE STREET IS BACK with WILL FERRELL!!! LOUD WHITE MEN FOR KAMALA! WE MUST DEFEAT TRUMP!!! VOTE HARRIS/WALZ ALL THE WAY!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!!!!!" Eichner wrote in the video's caption on Instagram.

The goal of the episode is to “do everything we possibly can to protect Americans from Donald Trump in these crucial final days of Early Voting and exactly one week before Election Day," Eichner's publicist said, according to Deadline. It was made in partnership with Vote Save America and Swing Left to encourage Americans not only to register to vote, but to vote against Trump.

Billy on the Street is a comedy series in which Eichner runs around the streets of New York City to question people passing by in exchange for one dollar, usually yelling at them, and often with a celebrity in tow. It began in 2011 and ran for five seasons, earning Eichner three Primetime Emmy nominations and a Webby award. Ferrell previously guest-starred on the show in both 2012 and 2015.

The series ended in 2017, after which Eichner told Variety that he “might revive it for a special occasion" but that he would "never do it again in any regular fashion.” He made one episode in 2022 with Paul Rudd, promoting his gay romantic comedy Bros.

