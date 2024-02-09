Watch Alexandra Billings shine in the trailer for the queer coming-of-age film 'Queen Tut'

Egyptian-Canadian filmmaker Reem Morsi is taking audiences on a heartfelt queer journey with her latest project Queen Tut.

The movie follows a teen, Nabil (played by Ryan Ali) who loses his mother and moves to Toronto to live with his estranged dad, Iskander (Dani Jazzar). While discovering his new home, Nabil runs into a trans elder and drag queen named Malibu, played by noneother than the legendary Alexandra Billings. Malibu's queer bar is supposed to be demolished and she has to organize the local LGBTQ+ community to action. Nabil becomes dedicate to the cause even though it's his dad's company behind the demolition and gentrification of the neighborhood.

"As Nabil comes into his own queer identity, he realizes that he not only needs to sew his mother’s dress, but that he needs to wear it. With the other queens rallying around Nabil to train him to become a drag queen, Nabil finally finds the home in Toronto that he couldn’t find with his father or at their Coptic Egyptian Church. All roads lead to a fight at city hall where Nabil, in drag, outs himself. He is Queen Tut," the official synopsis reads.

Queen Tut is produced by Shant Joshi (Framing Agnes, In Flames) and Lindsay Blair Goeldner (ILike Movies) of Fae Pictures with Lauren Saarimaki (Streams Flow From A River) as co-producer with Aeschylus Poulos (Brother, Sleeping Giant) and Sonya Di Rienzo (The Young Arsonists) of Hawkeye Pictures and Alexandra Billings executive producing.

Cinephobia Releasing is releasing the film in the United States and the United Kingdom. Vortex Media is releasing thefilm in Canada with a digital premiere set on Crave for Pride 2024 and on CBC Gem in 2026.

Watch the trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.