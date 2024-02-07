Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Cecilia Gentili, trans activist, actress, and author, has died at 52

Cecilia Gentili transgender activist actress author died obituary
instagram @ceciliagentili72

Gentili worked for the rights of trans people and others, and was an actress on Pose and an award-winning author.

trudestress

Cecelia Gentili, a New York City-based transgender activist, actress, and author, died Wednesday at age 52.

Her death was announced on her Instagram page. “Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit,” the post read. “Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity.”

Gentili was an advocate for the rights of trans people, immigrants, and sex workers. Born in Argentina, she came to the U.S. to live a safer life as a trans woman, according to her biography on the website for Transgender Equity Consulting, which she founded in 2019. The firm provides diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting.

In her first 10 years in the U.S., she was undocumented and engaged in sex work. She also was involved in substance abuse during that time. After winning asylum and going through treatment, she began a career in social services and public policy work, first as an intern at New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center.

She worked for Apicha Community Health Center from 2012 to 2016, developing trans health services. From 2016 to 2019, she was on staff at GMHC, becoming managing director of policy. Her work there included advocating for New York State’s Gender Non-Discrimination Act, which became law in 2019.

She also founded Decrim NY, which works toward the decriminalization, decarceration, and destigmatization of people in the sex trade. She helped develop state legislation to provide relief for survivors of trafficking and to repeal a “loitering” law under which trans people were harassed on suspicion of being sex workers.

She was a cofounder of COIN, which stands for “Cecilia’s Occupational Inclusion Network,” a collaboration with Callen-Lorde Community Health Center to provide free health care to sex workers. She received a Community Health Award from Callen-Lorde in 2019.

Gentili appeared as an actress on Pose, portraying Miss Orlando, and in a solo stage show based on her early life, RedInk, which was due to be revived in April. She was author of the memoir Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist; it was published in 2022 and won the Stonewall Book Award from the American Library Association in 2023.

Many tributes are coming in. “Cecilia Gentili’s death is such a huge loss,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “She impacted so many, especially those in the trans community in New York City and beyond. This is the power of one person who used her identity and gifts to help more people be seen and heard. In the art she created, in the stories she shared, in the community she uplifted, in the people she served, Cecilia’s talent and love will never be forgotten.”

“OMG … I’m so glad I saw video of her recent bday party and she was surrounded by so much love and community. Such a fierce advocate. Rest in Power,” Pose star Angelica Ross posted on Gentili’s Instagram page. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, another star of Pose, posted, “Rest in power Cecilia.”

Chase Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union wrote, “15 years of deep trans love and storytelling. I am forever grateful. We grieved so many losses together. It feels impossible to grieve your loss. I will carry you always. I love you.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a picture of herself with Gentili on her own Instagram page and commented, “New York’s LGBTQ+ community has lost a champion in trans icon Cecilia Gentili. As an artist and steadfast activist in the trans rights movement, she helped countless people find love, joy, and acceptance. Our hearts are with her loved ones in this difficult time.”

ObituariesYahoo Feed
glaadkathy hochulsex worktransgenderangelica rosscecilia gentilichase strangioimmigrationmichaela jaé rodrigueznew york citysarah kate ellis
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio