Democrat Robert Garcia calls Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘insane’ after she storms out of hearing

During a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia stormed out of the room after Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California held her to account for her previous support of insurrectionists.

In a striking moment during the meeting, Greene abruptly left the session after Garcia pointedly addressed her earlier expressions of support for individuals arrested in connection with the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The exchange occurred after Greene had discussed the issue of crime in Washington, D.C., emphasizing the need for support for law enforcement and highlighting a recent carjacking incident that resulted in the death of a former Trump administration official.



Greene criticized Democrats for their continuous attacks on former President Donald Trump. However, it was Garcia’s accusations of hypocrisy that ignited the conflict, as he highlighted Greene’s apparent sympathy for the January 6 insurrectionists, juxtaposing her concerns for D.C.’s crime with her actions supporting those who attacked the Capitol.

Garcia remarked on the irony of Greene’s stance, “I want to remind the gentlelady that it was her that actually organized a trip to the D.C. jail to hug and high-five and sit with the insurrectionists that actually attacked our Capitol. So, if we’re talking about the safety of D.C., and the Capitol, it is quite, I think, ironic.”

As Garcia addressed Greene’s alleged support for the insurrectionists, Greene stood up and stormed out of the hearing, prompting further condemnation. She was heard shouting as she exited the room, though what she said was unclear. Upon Greene’s departure, Garcia turned to social media to express his disbelief at her actions, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “She’s insane.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to complain about D.C. crime rates but walked out of the room when I reminded her I saw her hugging and coddling the Jan 6th insurrectionists in jail. She even yelled that they’re political prisoners in the middle of my remarks,” he added.

