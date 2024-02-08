Scroll To Top
Religion

Pope Francis: Critics of blessings for same-sex couples are hypocrites

Former president Donald Trump MAGA hat Pope Francis side eye lesbian brides queer couple marriage
Shutterstock

People aren't scandalized by the blessing of an exploitative entrepreneur, but somehow they are by the blessing of a gay person, the pope said in a recent interview.

trudestress

Pope Francis has made his strongest statement yet against critics of his decision to allow Catholic clergy to bless same-sex couples.

“No one is scandalized if I give a blessing to an entrepreneur who perhaps exploits people, and this is a very serious sin,” the pope told Italian magazine Credere. “Whereas they are scandalized if I give it to a homosexual. ... This is hypocrisy! We must all respect each other. Everyone!”

Francis announced in December that priests could conduct blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples, although he said these relationships shouldn’t be considered equal to marriage, and the blessings shouldn’t resemble marriage ceremonies. He has received much criticism from church conservatives for this move. He recently said the blessings are not for the relationship but for the people in it. The church considers sexual relations between people of the same sex to be a sin, and it expects people with same-sex attractions to avoid acting on these feelings.

“I do not bless a ‘homosexual marriage’; I bless two people who love each other, and I also ask them to pray for me,” the pope said in the interview, which will be published Thursday by Credere. The Vatican’s news service published excerpts Wednesday.

“Always in confessions, when these situations arrive — homosexual people, remarried people — I always pray and bless,” he said. “The blessing is not to be denied to anyone. Everyone, everyone. Mind you, I am talking about people: those who are capable of receiving baptism.”

The pope also discussed the role of women in the Catholic Church, which does not allow them to be ordained as clergy. He said men and women have different roles, but the church has benefited from having women in high-ranking positions, such as posts in the Roman Curia, which handles administrative matters for the Vatican.

“There are several women, and there will be more, because they do better than us men in certain positions,” Francis said.

Asked by Credere if he has brought “an epochal change” to the church, the pope replied, “No, really! … Yes, I go ahead as I can.”

From Your Site Articles
ReligionYahoo Feed
italyroman catholic churchsame-sex coupleswomencrederegender equalitypope francisvatican
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio