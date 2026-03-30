Tuesday is Trans Day of Visibility , an annual day of observance on March 31 focused on highlighting trans history and issues affecting the trans community.

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Across the United States, trans people face growing difficulties in accessing gender-affirming care , like hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery. This year, dozens of bills proposed in state legislatures across the country seek to reduce access to gender-affirming treatments, and the Trump administration has implemented limits on age and insurance coverage for the services.

This Trans Day of Visibility, The Advocate has compiled a list of five GoFundMe campaigns crowdsourcing funding for gender-affirming surgery for trans people across the United States.

Soph Opatz of Arizona Soph Opatz GoFundMe Soph is a nonbinary Arizonan seeking help with paying for top surgery. Their partner, Ali DeMeo, launched a GoFundMe campaign on February 22, with a goal of $6,000. Soph experiences gender dysphoria because of their chest, but top surgery is not covered by their insurance, according to the fundraiser’s description. The couple is also saving up for their wedding, and Soph has limited days off from work, the campaign said. “This surgery will allow them to exist more freely, comfortably, and confidently in a body that makes them feel at home,” DeMeo wrote. Access the fundraiser at this link.

Jack Lea of California Jack Lea GoFundMe Jack Lea, a trans man from California with Autism, underwent top surgery on March 23 and is seeking support paying an unexpected bill of more than $4,500 after his insurance did not cover the entire procedure. Lea is currently searching for work after losing his job, which has added a degree of “financial instability,” according to his GoFundMe campaign page. “This surgery is life-changing for me,” he wrote. However, “I am feeling anxious about my ability to cover it and remain financially stable.” Access the fundraiser at this link.

Fern Keenan of Texas Fern Keenan GoFundMe Texas resident Fern Keenan will soon travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, for top surgery. Concerns about the safety and cost of gender-affirming care in the United States right now urged them to look for care abroad, according to Keenan’s GoFunMe description. Keenan and their partner plan to pay for the surgery once they have raised enough funds, but are also navigating debt and wedding expenses. Their goal is to raise $10,000. “I’ve spent a long time feeling disconnected from my body, and top surgery is something I need to feel more comfortable and aligned with who I am,” they wrote. Access the fundraiser at this link.

Tommy Nouansacksy of Texas Tommy Nouansacksy GoFundMe Tommy Nouansacksy is a drag queen, DJ, and entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas. Nouansacksy began to transition about 9 months ago and is seeking funds to help pay for hormone therapy and laser hair removal, according to their GoFundMe page. They are seeking $5,500 in support. “These are essential steps for me to feel more comfortable and authentic in my own skin,” Nouansacksy wrote. “But the financial burden can be overwhelming.” Access the fundraiser at this link.

Gaux of Illinois Gaux GoFundMe Gaux is a Chicago-based poet and artist preparing for top surgery in late April. But accessing this care comes with a price tag: Gaux is seeking $15,000 to help fund their surgery and recovery expenses. “This surgery represents relief, and the ability to move through the world with the chest of their dreams,” the GoFundMe description reads. Access the fundraiser at this link.



