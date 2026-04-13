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Idaho’s governor forces doctors & teachers to out trans youth despite abuse risks

The new law requires disclosure within 72 hours and allows lawsuits up to $100,000 per violation.

idaho gov. brad little

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a law that forces doctors and teachers to out transgender youth to their parents.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Idaho educators and doctors will soon be required to out transgender minors to their parents or guardians, even when doing so could put those young people at risk of harm.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure called the “Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act,” which will take effect in July and require teachers, child care providers, and health care professionals to notify parents and obtain permission if minors seek support related to gender identity.

The law extends beyond medical care to include social transitioning. It applies even when a student takes steps far short of medical treatment to be recognized as a gender different from the one assigned at birth. Under the statute, schools, health providers, and child care organizations must notify parents within 72 hours “if a student requests to use different names, pronouns, or sex-separated facilities.”

Related: Idaho Republicans pass House bill forcing doctors to out transgender kids

Related: Idaho governor signs law making transgender bathroom use a felony

Related: California bans forced outing of LGBTQ+ students as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs landmark law

The authors of the law say its goal is to prevent what they call secret transitions. In a joint statement, Idaho state Sen. Carl Bjerke and state Rep. Bruce Skaug said the measure will “reinforce the fundamental right of parents and guardians to oversee the medical and social upbringing of their children.”

The legislation also creates a private right of action, allowing parents to sue individuals or institutions that violate the law, with damages of up to $100,000 per incident.

But critics say the legislation could expose children in intolerant homes to abuse.

“Not every home is safe. Some youth face rejection, emotional harm, or even homelessness when sensitive information is revealed without careful planning,” Dr. Jessica Rolynn, an Idaho physician who provides gender-affirming care, told the Idaho Capital Sun. “This bill contains no mechanism for safety assessment and no allowance for clinical discretion.”

Related: Idaho Senate Republicans rush toward passing transgender bathroom criminalization bill

Related: Idaho Republicans pass bill making it a felony for transgender people to use public bathrooms

The measure is part of a broader wave of legislation signed by Little targeting transgender people in the state.

He already approved a bill criminalizing transgender people using bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity, a law he signed on the Transgender Day of Visibility. Critics have called it the most severe bathroom bill in the country.

He also has approved laws barring city governments from flying Pride flags or any other flags not specifically sanctioned by the state, prompting Boise officials to instead use rainbow colors in signs, light displays, and pole wraps.

The new law builds on earlier legislation Little signed in 2023 that made it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for medical providers to offer gender-affirming care to minors, even with parental consent.

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