Facing eviction before graduation, MIT student cut off by family raises more than $85K in days

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology student ordered to vacate campus housing weeks before graduation has raised more than $85,000 in three days after losing family support and being denied financial aid adjustments.

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The student, identified as Matthew N. to protect his privacy, is a senior studying physics who had spent months unable to fully register for classes due to unpaid balances, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by fellow student Irene Dong.

Dong said Matthew’s parents cut off financial support after learning he is transgender. Because MIT calculates financial aid based on parental income, he did not qualify for institutional aid. Appeals for independent status, submitted with documentation from medical professionals and an LGBTQ+ support organization, were denied, the fundraiser says.

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Without full registration, Matthew could not enroll in classes, receive grades, or be paid for campus jobs. His health insurance was also canceled without notice this spring, he said.

In an email reviewed by The Advocate, MIT housing officials told him that “to remain in on-campus housing, you must be fully registered,” and gave him seven days to vacate. The deadline was noon on Monday.

Matthew continued attending classes and completing coursework since losing financial support, maintaining what organizers described as a 4.7 GPA on MIT’s 5.0 scale.

As the deadline approached, classmates launched a GoFundMe campaign. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised $86,212 of its $81,100 goal in three days.

In an update posted to the fundraiser, Matthew said he had secured temporary housing and was working to complete his graduation requirements.

“I was forced to move out of my dorm this morning, but I am safe and have a place to stay temporarily,” he wrote. “I’m in the process of late registering for [last] fall and the spring, and I am still keeping up with my classes.”

He added that additional funds would go toward existing student loans. “I am in awe of the immense kindness and generosity of everyone who donated,” he wrote. “I am incredibly excited to graduate.”

Matthew declined an interview request, citing privacy concerns and the demands of his current situation.

“Matthew is a very private person and is naturally nervous about an interview on a very personal part of his life,” Dong wrote in an email to The Advocate. They said he is balancing coursework, research, relocation, and efforts to resolve administrative issues with the university.

The case reflects broader challenges in the financial aid system. As the National College Attainment Network notes, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid assumes that students have access to parental financial support. Students who cannot obtain that information may be unable to complete the FAFSA application or qualify for need-based aid.

Even when family relationships are severed, most undergraduates are still classified as dependents unless they meet narrow criteria. A “dependency override” process exists for students facing unusual circumstances, but it often requires documentation from third parties and is not always granted, according to NCAN. Students who do not qualify are often limited to federal loans that fall short of covering the full cost of attendance.

Research cited by the organization shows LGBTQ+ students are more likely to carry student debt, with disparities even greater for transgender students.

The Advocate has reached out to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for comment and has not received a response. Matthew said he remains on track to graduate in May.