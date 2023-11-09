Country Star Dixon Dallas Gets Rough With Steamy Queer Track "Something to Feel"

Dixon Dallas, the trailblazing gay country music alter-ego conceived by Alabama rapper Jake Hill, has been on a meteoric rise since the release of his summer hit “Good Lookin’.” His newest single, “Something to Feel,” released on Friday, continues to capture the hearts of fans with its infectious melody and boldly expressive lyrics.

In this latest track, Dallas delivers a vivid portrayal of a man unabashedly expressing his queer sexual desires, declaring, “I need a man to lay me down and give me something to feel. Come pull me closer. Bend me over. I’m just here for the thrill.”



The song’s bold lyrics, “No strings attached. I arch my back and let you do what you want. Yeah, you can use me as you please. I’m on my knees,” demonstrate a continuation of the unapologetic honesty that catapulted Dallas to fame.

The song further delves into the theme of uninhibited pleasure with lines like, “You grab me by the throat. Nothing I can’t handle. It’s just a little choke. Don’t be shy, I like you rough. Ain’t nothing ‘til I’m screaming your name.”

Since “Good Lookin’,” which celebrated gay intimacy, Dallas has sustained and amplified his presence in the country music scene. The enthusiastic singalongs at his live performances are now staples of his shows. Social media clips showcase concertgoers fervently echoing his lyrics.

In August, Dallas released “F150” and “Better Without You,” two tracks that also observed queer relationships.

Dallas’s rise has not been without controversy, as some have questioned the authenticity of his explicitly gay lyrics, suggesting he might be queerbaiting. Dallas has addressed these concerns by sharing his personal journey and the motivations behind his music with The Advocate’s sibling media outlet, Pride.com.

He said that his sexuality is immaterial to his music.

“I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Through “Something to Feel,” Dixon Dallas is building on the success of “Good Lookin’” by further pushing the boundaries of country music. His candid storytelling and performances are creating a space for inclusivity and representation in a genre that has long been perceived as lacking diversity even if he might be queerbaiting.

Listen to “Something to Feel” by Dixon Dallas below.





