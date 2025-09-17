Ben & Jerry's founder Jerry Greenfield resigns, says he's 'been silenced' over LGBTQ+ rights

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield has announced that he is resigning, accusing the ice cream brand's parent company of preventing him from speaking out for civil rights.

Greenfield, 74, said in a statement posted by his business partner, Ben Cohen, that he would be leaving the company nearly five decades after the pair founded it.

"It's with a broken heart that I've decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry's," Greenfield wrote. "I am resigning from the company Ben and I started back in 1978. This is one of the hardest and most painful decisions I've ever made."