Scroll To Top
News

Ben & Jerry's founder Jerry Greenfield resigns, says he's 'been silenced' over LGBTQ+ rights

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield cofounders of Ben and Jerrys ice cream during get out the vote tour
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn

(L-R) Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s, September 2024

Jerry Greenfield said Ben & Jerry's parent company wouldn't let him defend "the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community."

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield has announced that he is resigning, accusing the ice cream brand's parent company of preventing him from speaking out for civil rights.

Greenfield, 74, said in a statement posted by his business partner, Ben Cohen, that he would be leaving the company nearly five decades after the pair founded it.

"It's with a broken heart that I've decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee of Ben & Jerry's," Greenfield wrote. "I am resigning from the company Ben and I started back in 1978. This is one of the hardest and most painful decisions I've ever made."

Greenfield said that when packaged goods company Unilever bought Ben & Jerry's for $326 million in 2000, the "unique merger agreement" allowed them the independence to use their brand to speak out "in support of peace, justice, and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world." Today, he claimed it's "profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone."

"And it's happening at a time when our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community," Greenfield continued. "Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It's easy to stand up and speak out when there's nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose."

Ben & Jerry's was one of the first brands to support marriage equality, renaming its signature Chubby Hubby flavor to "Hubby Hubby" at its Vermont shops after same-sex couples were granted the right to legally marry in 2009. Today, it is one of the major corporations that has stood by its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, saying on its website that "instead of dismantling the programs designed to create equity across our society we should be dismantling white supremacy."

Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit Unilever in November, accusing the company of violating its merger agreement by silencing its social media posts about Black Lives Matter and Palestine, firing the then-CEO David Stever for his posts, and blocking company donations to groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace and the Council on American Islamic Relations.

"It was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and invite others into the fight for equity, justice and a better world. Coming to the conclusion that this is no longer possible at Ben & Jerry's means I can no longer remain part of Ben & Jerry's," Greenfield concluded. "If I can't carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can."

From Your Site Articles
NewsFood and DrinkYahoo FeedPoliticsWorldBusiness
ben and jerry'sben and jerrysben cohenchubby hubbycivil rightsdei initiativesdei programsdiversity equity and inclusionfreedom of speechhubby hubbyice creamimmigrant rightsimmigration equalityimmigration reformjerry greenfieldlgbtq+ rightsmarriage equalitymergerunileververmontvoting rightswomen's rightsnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio