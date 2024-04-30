Scroll To Top
News

Biden admin moves to protect LGBTQ+ kids in foster care

Biden admin moves to protect LGBTQ+ kids in foster care

diverse happy lgbtq foster kids
Shutterstock

A new rule from the Department of Health and Human Services requires that these children be placed in supportive homes.

trudestress

President Joe Biden’s administration has moved to protect LGBTQ+ and intersex children in foster care, ordering, among other things, that they be placed in supportive homes.

The protections come in the form of a rule finalized Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Administration for Children and Families. It was proposed last September.

“This final rule makes clear that all children in the child welfare system, including LGBTQI+ children, are entitled to protections against harassment, abuse, and mistreatment, regardless of their placement,” says an HHS press release. “Additionally, this final rule specifies that as part of meeting the existing statutory requirement to provide safe and proper care for all children in foster care, state child welfare agencies must ensure that LGBTQI+ children have access to specially designated foster care placements.”

To be considered a designated placement for LGBTQ+ and intersex children, the provider must commit to establishing an environment that supports the child’s status or identity; and be trained with the appropriate knowledge and skills to provide for the needs of the child related to the child's self-identified sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression; and facilitate the child’s access to age- or developmentally appropriate resources, services, and activities that support their health and well-being.

The rule doesn’t require any care provider to become a designated placement for LGBTQ+ and intersex children, nor does it penalize providers who don't wish to receive this designation, but it does require that state and tribal child welfare agencies offer enough of these placements to accommodate the children who need them. LGBTQ+ and intersex children are overrepresented in the foster care system, face more bullying and harassment than their straight and cisgender peers, and have significantly worse outcomes, HHS notes.

“Every child deserves a safe and loving home,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the press release. “When any child comes into government care, they should have supports and services that meet their specific needs. By addressing the needs of LGBTQI+ children, this rule brings us one step closer to ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive.”

“At ACF, we know that young people succeed when they get the support they need,” said Administration for Children and Families Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jeff Hild. “This rule will give LGBTQI+ young people in foster care access to an environment where they can thrive.”

Two officials with the National Center for Lesbian Rights issued statements praising the move. “The need to be loved, accepted, and supported is hardly unique to LGBTQI+ children, but unfortunately the system has proven uniquely unable to meet those children’s needs,” said Nesta N. Johnson, an NCLR family law attorney. “We applaud HHS for clarifying that entities that take government money to provide homes for youth separated from their families are required to ensure that the children entrusted to them are not mistreated, harassed, or abused for any reason — including because they are LGBTQI+.”

“LGBTQI+ youth are disproportionately impacted by the child welfare system, making up almost a third of the youth in foster care in the U.S.,” said Danielle King, NCLR senior youth policy counsel. “However, across the country we have heard of too many times where LGBTQI+ foster youth have been in placements where they did not feel safe or faced discrimination. LGBTQI+ foster youth deserve to feel safe and supported, to receive services that address their specific needs, and to be able to raise concerns about their placements free from discrimination and retaliation. We applaud HHS for providing guidance to child welfare agencies and their contractors, to ensure that all foster youth can feel safe and protected.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
national center for lesbian rightsxavier becerrayouthfamiliesfoster carefoster parentshealth and human services
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio