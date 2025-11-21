How community 'goodwill' helped open a new shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults in Harlem

Unhoused LGBTQ+ young adults in New York City will have one more place to go now that a new shelter has opened, thanks to the generosity of countless people and organizations.

The Ali Forney Center officially cut the ribbon of Casa Cecilia, named after the late transgender activist Cecilia Gentili, on October 30. The shelter, located in Harlem, will do more than just provide housing for queer youth ages 21 to 24.

"We serve young adults who come to us from street homelessness, and Casa Cecilia will be the first step out of homelessness, which is an amazing opportunity for them to have their feet under them, have a bed for three to six months, ... and then have the opportunity to really get the life skills necessary to live an independent life," Zachary Cohen, Deputy Executive Director of Development, tells The Advocate.

Ali Forney Center staff and guests cut the opening ribbon for Casa Cecilia LGBTQ+ yout homeless shelter. Photo by Lexi Webster The organization, named after a homeless gender-nonconforming youth who died while unhoused, was founded in 2002. It closed on the building for Casa Cecilia last June and has spent the past year finalizing the requirements to open. The shelter marks the first property owned entirely by the AFC, which is working to convert rental units into owned units as it focuses on "figuring out how to become more self sustaining," according to President and Executive Director Alexander Roque. For the organization to own Casa Cecilia's building took "cosmic organizing of just good intent," Roque says. It's been years in the making. The location was shown to them by the people at Million Dollar Listing, and the owner agreed to cut them a special deal on a lease-to-own contract, after which the AFC leased the building for five years until it could convert it into a shelter. But the "goodwill" didn't stop there, Cohen says, as the community rallied support for the shelter through multiple separate fundraisers. Sam Cochran at Architectural Digest led an effort to raise over one million from the design world, rallying companies to donate new closets, paint, lights, and finishes that ensured the space was "actually welcoming and ready for our youth." Then there was the organization's annual drag show benefit concert in October, which raised over $300,000. The Halloween-themed show featured a performance by Jay Armstrong Johnson and his friends dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus staged to “I Put a Spell On You," and special guest appearances from Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Broadway star and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon, and Drag Race alum Lagoona Bloo.

Mantle in Casa Cecilia LGBTQ+ youth homeless shelter decorated with memorial to Cecilia Gentili. Courtesy of the Ali Forney Center With Casa Cecilia officially open, Roque says the shelter will "add 20 more beds to the available beds in New York City" for homeless LGBTQ+ young adults. The AFC's wait list is currently at around 300. Over one-fourth (28 percent) of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives, according to The Trevor Project. Trans and nonbinary youth were even more likely to be homeless, with 38 percent of trans girls and women, 39 percent of trans boys and men, and 35 percent of nonbinary youth reporting housing instability compared to 23 percent of cisgender LGBQ youth. The AFC reports that it provides services and resources to over 20,000 at-risk or homeless LGBTQ+ youth each year, including over 70,000 meals. Among their clients, 80 percent were kicked out of their home, 60 percent are Black, and 30 percent are Latine.