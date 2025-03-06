Central Oregon celebrates Winter Pride with skiing, comedy, drag, and more

If you want to ski, ice skate, dance, see queer stand-up comedy, or play bingo with drag queens, you can do it all this weekend in central Oregon.

Out Central Oregon is once again presenting its Winter PrideFest, with events in and around the progressive city of Bend (population 100,000, about 160 miles southeast of Portland), nestled among scenic mountains and rivers. “This is an open and inclusive community,” says Out Central Oregon Board Chair Lauren Rose.

Drag queens and skers at last year's Winter PrideFest Courtesy Out Central Oregon

The group first held Winter PrideFest in 2018, when it drew 150 participants, a number that grew to 2,000 last year. Rose and her colleagues are hoping for between 2,200 and 2,500 in 2025. “This one will be the biggest event so far,” she says.

They’re also hoping for attendees to come from both near and far. “We definitely want to be a premier destination for the queer community to celebrate outdoor winter activities,” she says, but provide an opportunity for central Oregon residents to make connections and find resources as well.

The activities open with the Welcoming “Snocial” Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend. There will be food, drink, and entertainment at the all-ages event (12 and under free). The lineup of performers includes drag artists Spikey Van D, Heavy Cream, Majestic, Amora Dior Black, and more.

Friday brings Ski Out on the Mountain from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Bachelor Ski Resort, with discounted lift tickets, equipment rentals, and lessons; Wigs!...An Icebreaker, ice skating with wigs, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Seventh Mountain Resort; Queer Comedy Night, 8 p.m., at the Tower Theatre, featuring Erin Foley, Zack Binder, Juno Men, and Katy Ipock, with an after-party at Bend Brewing Company; and a Nighttime Snowshoe and Bonfire, from 7 to 11 p.m., at an amphitheater hand-carved in the snow, with dessert and vodka-spiked hot cocoa at the end of the evening.





On Saturday, there will be more skiing at Mount Bachelor, beginning at 9 a.m., and a Pride Run down the mountain, plus the West Village Lodge Party at the resort from 1 to 4 p.m., with DJ Jenn N Juice spinning tunes and an appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Racewinner Yvie Oddly. DJ Jenn and Yvie will turn up again, along with DJ Jae Fusz, DJ Spikey Van Dykey, Lylac, and Boujee Cherry, at the Winter Pridefest Dance Party, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Silver Moon Brewing. For those not spending the day on the mountain, there’s a Diva Drag Brunch with Lylac, Boujee Cherry, Heavy Cream, Jayla Rose, Slutashia, and Amora Namor from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Campfire Hotel, which is one of the fest’s host hotels. The other is the Waypoint Hotel.

The festival closes Sunday with a Community Resource Fair with local nonprofits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Moon Brewing, with Drag Bingo taking place in the same space at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We try to offer something for everyone during the four days,” Rose says.

She hopes the fest will also offer a respite from a trying time. “Given the political climate that our community is facing, events like Winter PrideFest are more important than ever,” she says.

Find more information and tickets for all the festivities at WinterPridefestCentralOregon.com.