Elton John fights LGBTQ+ discrimination with ‘Speak Up Sing Out’ campaign

Elton John has introduced the “Speak Up Sing Out” campaign, targeting LGBTQ + discrimination, People reports . The campaign was announced exclusively to People on May 29 and aims to challenge the surge of anti-LGBTQ+ laws and promote acceptance during Pride Month through a social media initiative.



Part of The Rocket Fund by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was established in 2023 to fight stigma and enhance access to LGBTQ-friendly HIV care, the campaign encourages participants to share videos of themselves singing the final verse of John’s classic song “Your Song” while honoring someone by name who supported their journey to self-acceptance.

“We mustn’t let increasing discriminatory legislation taking place around the world hold us back,” John, 77, said. “Let’s lead with acceptance and joy this Pride Month and encourage everyone to be who they are and to love who they love without shame or fear,” he told People.

John’s campaign comes in response to the introduction of more than 515 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the U.S. during the 2024 legislative session, according to the American Civil Liberties Union .

According to People, one random participant will have the chance to meet Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, in New York City during Pride Month. To participate, individuals must post a reel on Instagram with a modified lyric from “Your Song,” nominate a supportive individual, and use the hashtag #SpeakUpSingOutGiveaway while following the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Instagram page @ejaf.

According to a press release, notable friends of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, including Jewel, Robin Arzón, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Vanessa Williams, have already lent their support and encouraged their followers to participate.

The foundation says that the campaign was created by the lesbian-owned advertising agency Invisible Man and aims to harness the influential voice of its founder, Elton John, to unite communities through the power of social media.

“It’s about recognizing and honoring the courage and support of those who empower us to stand tall and be authentic in a world too often marked by discrimination and stigma,” Furnish said. “Elton and I can’t wait to meet you and your guest during the most vibrant time of the year in New York, Pride Month!”