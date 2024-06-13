Fox News and conservatives rage against LGBTQ+ Pride Month tributes on TV and in the military

It’s Pride Month, so of course conservatives are upset.

Enter Fox News host Laura Ingraham. In a segment that aired recently on The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo criticized various Pride Month celebrations, questioning the role of federal institutions and children’s programming in promoting LGBTQ + visibility.

The segment started with Ingraham drawing attention to a post from the Defense Department . The post, which acknowledged June as both Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month, was met with harsh reactions from conservatives. “Does Pride bring on PTSD?” Arroyo pondered, raising the question of the military’s involvement in Pride celebrations. The Defense Department eventually took down the post in the face of a strong backlash from right-wing users online.

“Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel,” the DOD wrote on X, formerly Twitter , on June 1.

Arroyo furthered his critique by zeroing in on a celebratory Pride graphic posted by the Naval Special Warfare Command, the governing body of the Navy SEALs, on its official Facebook page. The post, which was met with a wave of negative reactions online, was particularly spotlighted by the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ social media account Libs of TikTok, managed by far-right extremist influencer Chaya Raichik. “The Navy Seals have gone woke. Our elite special forces. This is terrifying,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

The post, with the words “NSW Dignity Service Respect Equality Pride” in rainbow colors, prompted Arroyo to question, “Is this the role of the federal government?”

Ingraham shared her own supposed anecdotal evidence, saying that her Navy Seal acquaintances were displeased with the post. “The seals that at least I know were very, very unhappy with that. We’re the Navy Seals. What are you doing? It doesn’t work,” she said.

The critique extended to children’s programming, with Ingraham and Arroyo singling out a Pride Month message from “Sesame Street.” “We’re not talking about adults celebrating their sexuality. This is a message to preschoolers, little babies. It’s very bizarre and sadly, it’s not the first time Sesame Street and the gang have ventured into this territory,” Arroyo said. He argued that while representation is important, it is inappropriate to introduce such topics to very young children. “When we talk about Big Bird and you need a content warning, that’s a problem and we’re borderline that here,” he added.