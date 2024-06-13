Scroll To Top
Fox News and conservatives rage against LGBTQ+ Pride Month tributes on TV and in the military

Department of Defense LGBTQ pride month message millitary support
graphic via x.com @DeptofDefense

Laura Ingraham and Chaya Raichik have seemingly bumped up their anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric for Pride Month.

Cwnewser

It’s Pride Month, so of course conservatives are upset.

EnterFox News host Laura Ingraham. In a segment that aired recently on The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo criticized variousPride Month celebrations, questioning the role of federal institutions and children’s programming in promotingLGBTQ+ visibility.

Related: Watch Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik exposed in stunning, cringe-worthy interview

The segment started with Ingraham drawing attention to a post from theDefense Department. The post, which acknowledged June as both Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month, was met with harsh reactions from conservatives. “Does Pride bring on PTSD?” Arroyo pondered, raising the question of the military’s involvement in Pride celebrations. The Defense Department eventually took down the post in the face of a strong backlash from right-wing users online.

“Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel,” the DOD wrote on X, formerlyTwitter, on June 1.

Arroyo furthered his critique by zeroing in on a celebratory Pride graphic posted by the Naval Special Warfare Command, the governing body of the Navy SEALs, on its official Facebook page. The post, which was met with a wave of negative reactions online, was particularly spotlighted by the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ social media account Libs of TikTok, managed by far-right extremist influencer Chaya Raichik. “The Navy Seals have gone woke. Our elite special forces. This is terrifying,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

The post, with the words “NSW Dignity Service Respect Equality Pride” in rainbow colors, prompted Arroyo to question, “Is this the role of the federal government?”

Ingraham shared her own supposed anecdotal evidence, saying that her Navy Seal acquaintances were displeased with the post. “The seals that at least I know were very, very unhappy with that. We’re the Navy Seals. What are you doing? It doesn’t work,” she said.

The critique extended to children’s programming, with Ingraham and Arroyo singling out a Pride Month message from “Sesame Street.” “We’re not talking about adults celebrating their sexuality. This is a message to preschoolers, little babies. It’s very bizarre and sadly, it’s not the first time Sesame Street and the gang have ventured into this territory,” Arroyo said. He argued that while representation is important, it is inappropriate to introduce such topics to very young children. “When we talk about Big Bird and you need a content warning, that’s a problem and we’re borderline that here,” he added.

NewsFox NewsYahoo FeedMediaLGBTPride
chaya raichikdefense departmentdepartment of defensefox news hostlaura ingrahamlgbtq service memberslgbtq visibilitylibs of tiktoknavy sealspride monthsesame street
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
