Gay furry hackers target Heritage Foundation

A collective of self-described “gay furry hackers” breached the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s computer networks and released sensitive data from the group that is spearheading the dangerous Project 2025 agenda , which promises to roll back LGBTQ+, women’s, and minority rights in America. The hackers released sensitive data as part of their ongoing campaign against organizations that oppose transgender rights.



The Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, is at the forefront of several contentious political initiatives, including Project 2025, which seeks to provide a roadmap for a dystopian potential Republican administration under former President Donald Trump. The group SiegedSec targeted this project, calling it an “authoritarian Christian nationalist plan” aimed at reshaping U.S. governance. SiegedSec’s attack, part of their #OpTransRights campaign, aims to expose and disrupt entities they perceive as threats to LGBTQ+ rights, Cyberscoop reports .

SiegedSec gained access to a trove of information, including usernames, IP addresses, and personal email addresses of individuals associated with the Heritage Foundation. TheDailly Dot reports that the collective announced the breach on their Telegram channel, highlighting their ability to infiltrate and expose the inner workings of influential conservative groups.

In addition to the Heritage Foundation, SiegedSec has recently targeted several other high-profile entities. Their operations have included breaches at Amplify AI, a company providing AI-driven comment moderation solutions, and NATO, where they released contact information for military officials. SiegedSec claims these actions are part of a broader strategy to combat perceived injustices and authoritarianism worldwide.

However, their activities have not gone without consequence. On Monday, X (formerly Twitter ) suspended SiegedSec’s account. The suspension followed a user report for violating rules against posting private information, according to The Daily Dot. The Elon Musk-proclaimed free speech platform, which has eliminated protections for LGBTQ + people against harassment, has been increasingly vigilant in enforcing its policies against disseminating hacked materials.

The Heritage Foundation has not commented on the breach, which marks the second significant cyberattack against the think tank this year. Politico reported the foundation’s network was shut down in April following a breach attributed to nation-state hackers.