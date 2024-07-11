Scroll To Top
Gay furry hackers target Heritage Foundation

Heritage Foundation
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

The group SiegedSec hacked the anti-LGBTQ+ conservative policy shop that is pushing the extremist Project 2025 agenda.

Cwnewser

A collective of self-described “gay furry hackers” breached the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s computer networks and released sensitive data from the group that is spearheading thedangerous Project 2025 agenda, which promises to roll back LGBTQ+, women’s, and minority rights in America. The hackers released sensitive data as part of their ongoing campaign against organizations that opposetransgender rights.

The Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank, is at the forefront of several contentious political initiatives, including Project 2025, which seeks to provide a roadmap for a dystopian potential Republican administration under former President Donald Trump. The group SiegedSec targeted this project, calling it an “authoritarian Christian nationalist plan” aimed at reshaping U.S. governance. SiegedSec’s attack, part of their #OpTransRights campaign, aims to expose and disrupt entities they perceive as threats to LGBTQ+ rights, Cyberscoopreports.

SiegedSec gained access to a trove of information, including usernames, IP addresses, and personal email addresses of individuals associated with the Heritage Foundation. TheDailly Dotreports that the collective announced the breach on their Telegram channel, highlighting their ability to infiltrate and expose the inner workings of influential conservative groups.

In addition to the Heritage Foundation, SiegedSec has recently targeted several other high-profile entities. Their operations have included breaches at Amplify AI, a company providing AI-driven comment moderation solutions, and NATO, where they released contact information for military officials. SiegedSec claims these actions are part of a broader strategy to combat perceived injustices and authoritarianism worldwide.

However, their activities have not gone without consequence. On Monday, X (formerlyTwitter) suspended SiegedSec’s account. The suspension followed a user report for violating rules against posting private information, according to The Daily Dot. The Elon Musk-proclaimed free speech platform, which has eliminated protections forLGBTQ+ people against harassment, has been increasingly vigilant in enforcing its policies against disseminating hacked materials.

The Heritage Foundation has not commented on the breach, which marks the second significant cyberattack against the think tank this year. Politicoreported the foundation’s network was shut down in April following a breach attributed to nation-state hackers.

According toNewsweek, SiegedSec had teased the release of the Heritage Foundation data for several months.

NewsYahoo FeedCrimeRepublican Party
cybercrimegay furrieshackersheritage foundationproject 2025siegedsec
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
