Scroll To Top
News

Body of 'Julie Doe' in Florida identified as transgender woman Pamela Leigh Walton

Crime scene tape
PeopleImages.com — Yuri A/Shutterstock

"Julie Doe' photos from Lake County Sheriff's Office

Walton's body had been discovered in 1988 and remained unidentified since then.

trudestress
Sorry to interrupt...
But we wanted to take a moment to thank you for reading. Your support makes original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Help us hold Trump accountable.
One-timeMonthly

A woman found dead in Florida in 1988, known as “Julie Doe” for decades, has now been identified as transgender woman Pamela Leigh Walton.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Walton’s body was found September 25, 1988, in a wooded area of Clermont, near Orlando, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She had been dead for two to four weeks. Authorities thought she was a cisgender woman, a conclusion they held until 2015. They later discovered she was a trans woman who had breast implants and probably had been undergoing hormone therapy.

With the support of District Medical Examiner Barbara Wolf, the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit “that utilizes investigative genetic genealogy to identify unidentified remains,” looked into the case, notes a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The genealogists found possible relatives of Doe, and the sheriff’s office contacted them and obtained DNA samples. It turned out that Walton was born in Kentucky, assigned male at birth, and adopted at age 5.

The manner of her death remains unknown, and the sheriff’s staff is continuing to investigate, with members of the public asked to share any information they may have. The initial autopsy revealed she had cheekbone and nose fractures that had healed, along with a rib fracture, according to the DNA Doe Project.

“It was clear from the start that our Doe had strong family ties to Kentucky, but we didn’t know for sure if she was born there or if she ever lived there,” Lance Daly, investigative genetic genealogist with the DNA Doe Project, said in a press release. “While searching Fayette County [Ky.] records, we discovered the names of two key relatives who were crucial to unraveling the mystery.” The discovery of her identity came even though Facebook removed ads about the case.

“Pamela’s story includes many common themes that trans people face,” said Pam Lauritzen, executive director of media and communications for the project. “From derogatory notations left in high school yearbooks about her to a headstone pre-carved with her former male name, it’s heartbreaking to know that the community was not willing to accept her and the identity she chose.”

NewsYahoo Feed
deadnamingkentuckyorlandosocial mediabarbara wolfclermontdna doe projectdna evidencefacebookfayette county kentuckyfloridagenealogylake county floridalake county sheriff's officelance dalypam lauritzenpamela leigh waltontransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio