JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is not having Ryan Murphy’s ‘grotesque’ new JFK Jr. show

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson made it clear that the Kennedy family has no use for Ryan Murphy’s television dramatization of his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.'s, life.

Jack Schlossberg, a candidate for Congress in New York, who has positioned himself as a next-generation torchbearer of the Kennedy political legacy, criticized the out producer over the upcoming TV series Love Story. The show will revolve around the relationship between Kennedy, the son of late President John F. Kennedy, and fashion publicist Carolyn Bessette. The two wed in the 1990s but died together in a 1999 plane crash.

But the story isn’t based on any first-hand accounts from the Kennedy family given to Murphy or his team. Schlossberg, the son of the former president’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy. He addressed family concerns about the upcoming series in an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning.

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy,” Schlossberg said. “I would just want people who do watch the show to watch it with one letter in mind, and that’s a capital ‘F’ for fiction. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

Murphy, the force behind such ripped-from-the-headlines miniseries as The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, has faced criticism in the past for refusing to meet the real-life subjects of his dramatized retellings of events.

Murphy hasn’t directly responded to Schlossberg’s remarks, but he did address similar criticism about Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story when he declined to meet the Menendez brothers.

“I don’t know what I would say to them. What would I ask them? I know what their perspective is,” Murphy said.

Nina Jacobson, an executive producer, discussed criticism from the Kennedy family about Love Story in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting the production team’s consistent approach of not working directly with subjects. “We have done a lot of stories rooted in real events, many times where the people are still alive, or relatives of the people are still alive,” Jacobson said. “Generally speaking, we don’t engage with the people who are public figures, because you end up either feeling obligated to honor something that they ask you, ‘Please portray me this way, but not that way,’ or you feel that, that you’re having competing versions."

Jacobson added, “When you take more of a research posture as opposed to a personal interview position, we have found that you get a more dimensional view, even though you are missing the chance to talk to the people themselves.”

Schlossberg said he believes Murphy should donate a portion of the profits from his latest miniseries to a cause supported by his aunt and uncle.