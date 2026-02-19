Lauren Boebert's son charged with child abuse for a second time

MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's son has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse once again, adding to the growing list of criminal cases against him.

Tyler Boebert, 20, was cited over the weekend for child abuse without injury after allegedly allowing his two-year-old son to wander away from a family home in Windsor, Colorado. The lawmaker told 9NEWS that "a kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution."

A similar incident occurred in July last year, resulting in Tyler being charged with criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred, which he will stand trial for in April. Boebert said in a statement at the time that it was a "one-time incident that we have addressed as a family."

Tyler's son was born in June 2023, making Boebert a grandmother at age 36. Tyler was previously arrested in February 2024 at the age of 18 in connection with a string of vehicle trespass and property thefts, initially being charged on 22 separate counts: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.

As of May that year, Tyler had not yet secured a private attorney for himself, nor filed to apply for a public defender. His mother did not attend his proceedings, but instead traveled to New York to attend the trial of Donald Trump happening at the same time.

Tyler pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the felony charges so long as he completed his two-year probation, which mandated that he perform 80 hours of community service and prohibited him from using controlled substances. It is unclear if the child abuse charges violate his probation, which is still ongoing.

Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was also arrested January that year after getting into a physical altercation with her in a local restaurant. Tyler called authorities just days later to report his father had allegedly assaulted him. Between both incidents, Jayson was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, prohibited use of weapons, harassment, and assault in the third degree. He pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment that June.

Boebert herself was removed from a theater in Denver in 2023 for disruptive behavior, including vaping and sexual groping, during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical. The conservative is known for her strong stance against drag queens and transgender people, claiming their existence "sexualizes" spaces. She also claims to be a champion of family values.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, there is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233. Other resources can be found here.