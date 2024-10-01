News
How a historic meeting in 1977 between gay activists and Jimmy Carter's administration paved a way forward
Official White House Photo Courtesy George Raya
On President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday, one of the few people left from a historic White House meeting in 1977 talks about Carter acknowledging the existence of the queer community. “It started the ball rolling for gay rights, because back then, we had no rights," says activist George Raya.
October 01 2024 4:28 PM EST
