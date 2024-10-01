How a historic meeting in 1977 between gay activists and Jimmy Carter's administration paved a way forward

In March of 1977, a historic meeting took place in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, marking the first time in U.S. history that any president allowed a formal discussion of gay rights within its walls. Though the delegation did not meet with President Carter himself—he was at Camp David that day—their discussion with his staff represented a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ advocacy. The meeting was led by Midge Costanza , the first woman to serve as a senior adviser on the presidential staff.

At the time, Costanza was a closeted lesbian who was secretly dating Jean O’Leary , who was co-executive director of the National Gay Task Force. The couple organized the meeting with 12 gay rights leaders from across the country.

George Raya, nearly 75 and a longtime LGBTQ+ and AIDS activist, is one of the last surviving attendees of that meeting. I reached out to Raya and first asked about whether Carter was aware of the fact that a gay contingent was in the White House, because, as I explained to Raya, I knew Carter’s reputation as a micromanager. “Yes, he was aware,” Raya told me. “In fact, his spokesperson confirmed it the next day when asked. Carter was at Camp David when we were in the White House, but sure he knew about it.”

I asked Raya what he says when he’s asked to explain the significance of the meeting. “It started the ball rolling for gay rights, because back then, we had no rights. Many people don’t know just how big this meeting was, and the fact it occurred in the Roosevelt Room, which is the main White House conference room. I recall all the paintings on the wall of Theodore Roosevelt and FDR. It was extremely exciting.”

And Raya even remembers how he got there. “There was so much pride when I hailed a taxi that day and said, ‘Take me to the west gate of the White House.’”

The outcome of the meeting was a mixed bag, Raya says. “We made some progress in some areas, and in others, we still had a long way to go, but at least the Carter administration was listening to us.”

The visit catalyzed key shifts in federal policies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development ceasing its discrimination against gay people seeking federal housing, the Immigration and Naturalization Service stopping its practice of barring gays from entering the country, and the Internal Revenue Service granting tax-exempt status to gay-oriented nonprofits like any other charitable organization, he says.

Raya’s contribution at the meeting focused on the pressing issue of hepatitis within the LGBTQ+ community. He advocated for increased research and action. “I had friends diagnosed and in the hospital because it was a serious illness that just totally destroyed the liver. People were dying,” he remembers. “The data collected later became pivotal in the fight against AIDS, as it provided crucial insights into how the virus was transmitted.”

Did the participants know at the time how historic this meeting was? “Yes, I think we understood the weight of that moment, knowing we were part of these extraordinary conversations that just might shape the future of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.”

Indeed, Carter's stance on LGBTQ+ issues evolved over the years, reflecting both his personal beliefs and the broader societal changes that have occurred during his long lifetime. While he did not openly champion LGBTQ+ rights in the way modern leaders might, he did foster a more inclusive atmosphere compared to his predecessors, particularly with that historic meeting in 1977.

In his post-presidential years, Carter became more vocal in his support for LGBTQ+ rights. Including marriage equality , stating that he supported it and believed Jesus would approve.

He framed his stance on queer rights through a lens of religious inclusivity, emphasizing that all people deserve love and equal rights. This marked a significant evolution in his views compared to his time in office, when same-sex marriage was not yet a national conversation. Carter’s support for marriage equality highlighted his growing willingness to align his moral beliefs with the expanding social movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

Throughout his later years and well into his 90s, Carter continued to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality within the framework of human rights, particularly in his work through the Carter Center. He often spoke about human dignity, and his broader humanitarian efforts included support for marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Later, Raya was disappointed in Carter for his boycott of the 1980 Olympics, and more personally, Carter’s decision to halt his campaign early on Election Day in 1980, which allowed Republican Duncan L. Hunter to win a predominantly Democratic congressional district in San Diego.