Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Will Not Seek Reelection, Leaving West Virginia Seat Up for Grabs

Joe Manchin Not Seeking Re-Election
Image: Twitter / X @Sen_JoeManchin

The conservative Democrat announced his retirement from the Senate, sparking speculation about the future political landscape and a potential third-party presidential run.

Cwnewser

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat known for his conservative stance within the party, has declared that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he reflected on his political career, which he said started with a conversation with his father about the nature of public service.

“I got into politics because of an argument I had 40 years ago with my dad,” he said, recalling that an elected official had said that his dad owed him for doing his job.“That moment defined the difference between self-service and public service.”

Manchin, who has a moderate record on LGBTQ+ issues and notably does not have any LGBTQ+ staff members, has often been at odds with the progressive wing of his party, sometimes hindering legislation favored by them.

Manchin stood in the way of getting rid of the filibuster, a tool used in the Senate that prevents most legislation from proceeding if a member opposes it. In the wake of Republicans’ intransigence on certain legislation, Democrats have called for the filibuster to be terminated.

In his announcement, he spoke of his efforts to serve his state, “I believe in my heart of hearts that I’ve accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia.”

With his decision, Manchin opens up a potential opportunity for the Republican Party in a state that has shown solid Republican support in recent elections. Despite this, Manchin hinted at his future involvement in national politics, suggesting he will explore the possibility of a centrist movement. “What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” he said.

Manchin has been rumored to be considering running for president as a third-party candidate.

“The majority of Americans are just plain worn out. Our national debt is out of control, and Americans don’t feel safe even in their own communities," Manchin said. "I know our country isn’t as divided as Washington wants us to believe.”

This story is developing...

NewsWest VirginiaYahoo FeedPoliticsPoliticians
joe manchinpoliticspoliticianswest virginiademocratic partymoderateconservative
Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

