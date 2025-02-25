Scroll To Top
News

Federal judge blocks Trump’s transfer of transgender women to men’s prisons

prison wall showing guard tower and coiled barbed wire
Sherry Saye/shutterstock

Transgender women won’t be moved to men’s prisons after judge blocks the Trump administration’s move.

He ruled that the Trump administration’s policy likely violated the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has blocked the Trump administration from forcibly transferring transgender women in federal custody to men’s prisons, ruling that the move likely violates their constitutional rights and would expose them to serious harm.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction Monday, halting the implementation of Trump’s Executive Order 14168, which mandates that federal agencies recognize only two sexes—male and female—and requires the Bureau of Prisons to house inmates based solely on their sex assigned at birth. Lamberth had previously issued a temporary restraining order to protect three incarcerated transgender women from imminent transfer. The latest ruling expands that protection to nine additional plaintiffs who, according to court filings, were “rounded up by BOP officials” and told they would be immediately transferred to men’s prisons and have their gender-affirming healthcare terminated.

In his order, Lamberth said that the government had failed to justify its actions. “Summarily removing the possibility of housing the plaintiffs in a women’s facility, when that was determined to be the appropriate facility under the existing constitutional and statutory regime, demonstrates a likelihood of success on the merits of the plaintiffs’ Eighth Amendment claim,” he wrote.

Related: Trans inmate sues over Trump’s ‘two sexes’ order

The government argued that placing the women in low-security men’s facilities would ensure their safety. But Lamberth rejected that claim, noting that federal reports and prison data confirm that transgender women face “a significantly elevated risk of physical and sexual violence” when housed in men’s facilities. The government’s attempt to use general statistics to justify the transfers, he wrote, “do not disaggregate assaults against transgender inmates from overall rates of assault.”

The judge also emphasized that the dangers these women faced extended beyond physical violence. The mere act of placing them in a men’s prison, he wrote, “will exacerbate the symptoms of their gender dysphoria, even if they are not subject to physical or sexual violence in their new facility—whether because they will be subject to searches by male correctional officers, made to shower in the company of men, referred to as men, forced to dress as men, or simply because the mere homogeneous presence of men will cause uncomfortable dissonance.”

Trump’s executive order, signed on his first day back in office, has been at the center of a legal and political firestorm. Branded as an effort to “restore biological truth to the federal government,” the sweeping order bars federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary identities, eliminates gender-affirming care in federal prisons and mandates that housing placements be based strictly on sex assigned at birth.

The ruling underscores the growing legal challenges facing the Trump administration as it attempts to dismantle rights and protections for transgender people systematically. The New York Times reports that the Bureau of Prisons has already begun implementing new policies in accordance with Trump’s order, ending gender-affirming medical care for trans inmates, banning the use of preferred pronouns, and prohibiting the purchase of gender-affirming undergarments.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawYahoo FeedTransgender
bureau of prisonsdistrict court judgefederal judgeinmateslawtransgenderwashington d.c.
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio