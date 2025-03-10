Scroll To Top
News

Federal officials force transgender women into men’s prisons despite judge’s ruling against Trump’s order

transgender prisoners
The federal government is moving transgender women to men's prisons despite a federal judge ruling in a case of 12 trans inmates that it would be cruel and unusual punishment.

It’s cruel and unusual punishment, advocates and at least one federal judge have said.

Despite a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration from transferring some transgender women to men’s prisons, the Bureau of Prisons is continuing the practice, putting incarcerated trans women at serious risk, The Guardianreports.

According to civil rights attorneys, trans women not covered by ongoing litigation have been forcibly moved to men’s prisons in recent weeks. Some have had their gender markers changed in prison records before relocation. Others report being denied gender-affirming health care, subjected to pat-downs by male guards, and forced to surrender personal undergarments now considered contraband.

“I’m just continuing to be punished for existing,” Whitney, a 31-year-old trans woman recently transferred, told The Guardian before her move.

The transfers stem from Executive Order 14168, which Trump signed on his first day back in office. The sweeping directive states that the attorney general “shall ensure that males are not detained in women’s prisons or housed in women’s detention centers” and bars the use of federal funds for gender-affirming care in prisons. The order eliminates federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary identities and mandates that government agencies operate strictly based on one’s sex assigned at birth.

In February, Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued an injunction blocking the policy for 12 plaintiffs, ruling that their forced transfer likely violated the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. However, The Guardian reports that trans women not included in the lawsuit remain vulnerable.

As The Advocate previously reported, Trump’s executive order is part of a broader effort to erase transgender people from federal policy. The order eliminates legal protections across government agencies, affecting passports, healthcare, housing, and workplace rights.

For trans prisoners, the consequences are particularly severe. The Prison Rape Elimination Act requires officials to assess inmates’ risk of sexual violence, but advocates say Trump’s order disregards these protections.

“This is incredibly unnecessary and cruel,” attorney Kara Janssen, who represents trans women in litigation, told The Guardian.

NewsLawYahoo FeedTransgenderDonald Trump
crimedonald trumphealth carelawprisontransgenderwashington d.c.
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
