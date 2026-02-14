Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

These LGBTQ+ married couples aren’t afraid to show their love

LGBTQ+ love is stronger than the efforts to overturn marriage equality, and this new campaign proves it.

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry.

Shutterstock Creative

As conservatives push to overturn marriage equality, LGBTQ+ couples are uniting to show that their love is stronger.

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry. GLAAD I Found You uplifts "married queer couples finding each other and celebrating joy, the same as any other couple who decides to make this life-changing commitment."

"Like any good love story, some have meet-cutes, some have meet-laters. Some overcome incredible odds to be together. Some felt a spark that still burns decades later," Darian Aaron, GLAAD Senior Director of News, U.S. South, told The Advocate. "In the 11th year since marriage equality was legalized, we are still discovering that love is love, that all couples who marry want the same thing - to be a family, to be there for each other. Accurate LGBTQ storytelling demystifies and humanizes everything, including our marriages and relationships, bridging any divides others try to build."

One of the couples featured is Brandon Davis and Davie Roberts, two business owners from Asheville, North Carolina whose cafe and bar was destroyed by Hurricane Helene just 31 days after it opened. The couple wasn't expecting to go viral, but the donations came pouring in, and the two were able to open a new space twice as big just four months later.

“GLAAD has always been a source of guidance for me when I've felt lost,” Davis says. “They represent love, grace and humanity. This organization has always spotlighted those who are doing the work to create queer community and I am highly honored our bar DayTrip has been noticed by them.”

Another couple featured is the TikTok "Rainbow Aunties" Marilyn Johnson Jordan and Wilma J. Scales, both 61, who have been together since they were 20. Jordan left her husband to follow Scales to New Orleans after the former had enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. In an era of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," even their young children knew them as "mom" and "auntie" until Scales left in 1998. The two got married as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark ruling in 2014.

"We were going to live as out loud as we could because we had been silent and suffocating for so many years," Jordan told GLAAD.

Also featured are Matty Maggiacomo and Evan Feeley, who met on Grindr just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They kept in touch while socially distanced, speaking every night on the phone or FaceTime, and mailing each other handwritten letters. The two moved in together in 2021, and the rest is history.

"We hope the GLAAD I Found You campaign will not only serve as a source of inspiration and representation but will showcase the beautiful diversity within our community, especially during a time when DEI is wrongly considered a weakness," Aaron continued. "The stories featured in 'GLAAD I Found You' are not merely sidebar or niche features; they are front-page worthy."

To read the couples' full stories, and the stories of other LGBTQ+ married couples, click here. To submit your love story for publishing consideration on GLAAD platforms, click here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A person in a black jacket and rainbow accessories holds up a sign that reads "Stonewall Is Not Over" and raises their opposite fist in the air.
Politics

For New Yorkers, Stonewall’s new Pride flag is only step one

New Yorkers are doubling down on organizing efforts to combat an anti-LGBTQ federal agenda.

minnesota renee nicole good community vigil alex pretti
Opinion

When community care became a threat

In Minnesota, staying human was treated as a danger—and innocent lives paid the price.

abbe lowell don lemon tim malone
Crime

Defiant Don Lemon says ‘the process is the punishment’ after lawyers reveal feds took his phone

“I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced,” the gay journalist said.

don lemon with his husband and attorneys
Crime

Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

The Trump Justice Department is testing whether courts will find that journalism is a crime.

More For You

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

Hundreds fill the streets near Stonewall as NYC community members reraised Pride flag Trump ordered removed

pride flag and us flag at stonewall

Political leaders in New York City hoist a Pride flag next to a U.S. flag after the Trump administration took the LGBTQ+ symbol down from the Stonewall National Monument.

TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP via Getty Images
The Pride flag is flying at Stonewall again. More than 1,000 people formed a sea of rainbow and transgender flags and handmade signs, flooding the area surrounding Lower Manhattan’s Christopher Park in Greenwich Village on Thursday after the Trump administration ordered the Pride flag removed from the Stonewall National Monument earlier this week. Keep Reading →

California sues Trump admin over its demand to forcibly out trans students, obtains restraining order

High school students in classroom

High school students in classroom

Xavier Lorenzo/Shutterstock
The state of California has sued the U.S. Department of Education and the entire federal government over their threat to withhold funds totaling $4.9 billion annually because of the state law against forced outing of transgender students. Keep Reading →

How a viral interview led to Ts Madison's restraining order against the 'DL Whisperer'

ts madison restraining order naquan palmer dl whisperer georgia black trans woman mogul

Ts Madison obtains a restraining order against content creator Naquan Palmer after escalating threats.

Provided to Out; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage
Ts Madison has obtained a temporary restraining order against a content creator who filmed himself driving by her Georgia home while shouting threats of violence, according to Madison and court documents. Keep Reading →

Trump administration must facilitate return of men sent to El Salvador’s CECOT back to the U.S., judge rules

cecot in el salvador with guards outside

Armed guards stand outside of El Salvador's CECOT prison.

Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return to the United States of people it deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, ruling that the government violated their due process rights and must now begin to remedy the consequences of those removals. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved