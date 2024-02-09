Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey nominates former partner for high court, raises GOP ire

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has nominated her former romantic partner to the state’s highest court, and Republicans are criticizing her for it — but the Democratic governor is standing firm.

Healey, one of the first two out lesbian governors in the U.S. (the other is Tina Kotek of Oregon), announced Wednesday that she’s nominating Gabrielle Wolohojian to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Wolohojian has been a justice on the state’s Appeals Court since 2008. She was previously an attorney with the Boston law firm of Hale and Dorr (now known as WilmerHale) and an associate independent counsel on the Whitewater investigation.

Wolohojian was recommended unanimously by the state’s Supreme Judicial Nominating Commission. The Governor’s Council will now decide whether to confirm her to the high court, with a decision expected by the end of the month. Wolohojian would succeed Justice David A. Lowy, who has recently retired.

“There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court than Justice Wolohojian,” Healey said in a press release. “She will bring over three decades of broad trial and appellate experience, including 16 years on the Appeals Court. Justice Wolohojian has served on the Appeals Court with distinction and her work is widely respected by members of the bench and bar. She has an exceptional understanding of the law and a strong commitment to the administration of justice. I thank the Supreme Judicial Nominating Commission for their work throughout this process and I am grateful to the Governor’s Council for their careful consideration of her nomination.”

Speaking to reporters later, Healey said, “There is no one more qualified. I am very comfortable in saying that,” the Associated Press reports. “I don’t want the fact that she had a personal relationship with me to deprive the commonwealth of a person who’s most qualified for the position.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party doesn’t see it that way. “It is highly inappropriate for the governor to nominate to Massachusetts’ highest court an individual with whom she had a long-term romantic relationship in the past,” said a statement from Amy Carnevale, chair of the state party. “This nomination clearly demonstrates a lack of accountability inherent in one-party rule.”

Healey and Wolohojian met when both worked at Hale and Dorr, according to the AP. It’s unclear how long they were a couple. A 2015 Boston Magazine profile said they had been together eight years at that time, buta the date of their breakup hasn’t been reported. Healey has been with her current partner, Joanna Lydgate, since 2020.

Several legal experts said they didn’t see a problem with Healey nominating Wolohojian. “I think it shows great character both on behalf of the governor and Judge Wolohojian to move forward with this nomination because it was clear there would be commentary based on their prior relationship,” Lon Povich, a former member of the Judicial Nominating Commission, told Boston radio station WBUR. “She is extremely qualified and should not be disqualified because she had a reported relationship with the governor.”

“I'm sure Governor Healey thought this through and decided the quality of the nominee and the quality of her experience as an appeals court judge could offset public concern,” New York University law professor Stephen Gillers added in an interview with the station.

Pictured, from left: Maura Healey and Gabrielle Wolohojian