Sexual Assault, Secret Throuple: New Allegations Against Florida GOP Power Couple

Christian Ziegler, the Florida GOP chairman and husband of Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of the conservative anti-LGBTQ+ Moms for Liberty group, is under criminal investigation after a sexual battery complaint was filed against him.

This news, reported by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, adds a layer of controversy to the Zieglers, who are prominent in GOP politics.



The group obtained a police report that outlines that the alleged incident occurred on October 2 at the complainant’s home in Sarasota. The report was filed on October 4 with the Sarasota Police Department.

The case is complicated by reports of a previously consensual three-way relationship between the woman and both Zieglers, although the specific incident in question allegedly happened in Bridget Ziegler’s absence. Investigators have executed a search warrant on Christian Ziegler’s phone and are conducting a forensic analysis. There are also allegations of him secretly recording sexual encounters with the complainant.

No charges have been filed in the case, and attempts to contact the Zieglers for comments have been unreturned.

The Zieglers are prominent figures in Florida’s Republican Party, with Christian Ziegler known for his family values platform and Bridget Ziegler gaining recognition for her involvement in the conservative education agenda, including the “don’t say gay” law and her stance against critical race theory in schools.

Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Cyberlaw Clinic, commented about the gobsmacking hypocrisy on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Bridget Ziegler, a Moms for Liberty co-founder and major proponent of ‘Don’t Say Gay’, is a closeted bisexual who has threesomes with her husband. The level of hypocrisy here is stunning.”

Further complicating the public image of Moms for Liberty, The Advocate reported earlier in November that the group is facing challenges due to its members’ affiliations with the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist militant group. Following the revelation of these ties, Moms for Liberty removed two of its chapter chairs. These actions reflect the organization’s struggle to maintain its public reputation amidst allegations of extremism and its association with far-right groups.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Moms for Liberty as an anti-government hate group.

Moms for Liberty, known for its advocacy in local school board elections and support for book bans, has recently faced significant electoral setbacks across the United States. This rebuke suggests a growing public resistance to the group’s controversial stances and affiliations.

Pictured above: Christian Ziegler (L) and Bridget Ziegler