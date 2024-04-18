Scroll To Top
Conservative ex-official warns of crisis in Oklahoma schools under anti-LGBTQ+ superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahoma Ryan Walters Pamela Smith Gordon
footage still via KOCO news; facebook @VotePamGordon

A former high-ranking official in the Oklahoma State Department of Education voiced deep concerns about the future of public schools, detailing systemic mismanagement and criticism of punitive measures taken against districts under his leadership.

Cwnewser

Amid a turbulent tenure marked by policy disputes and public outcry, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces renewed calls for his resignation.

These calls were initially sparked by the tragic death of transgender student Nex Benedict in February, after which over 350 LGBTQ+ organizations, activists, and celebrities urged for immediate action against Walters, citing his policies as contributory to a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students.

Last week, an investigative report from Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR exposed deep-seated issues within the Oklahoma State Department of Education under Walters’ leadership. Former OSDE staffer Pamela Smith-Gordon painted a picture of a department plagued by inaccessibility and neglect, critical flaws she believes could jeopardize the future of public education in Oklahoma.

“The first 10 days came and went, and after almost every day saying, am I going to get to meet with him today? And every day being told that he’s not there,” Smith-Gordon said, explaining her failed attempts to engage with Walters directly upon starting her position four months ago, highlighting a concerning lack of leadership.

She also highlighted severe mismanagement, particularly in accessing necessary software for grant management, which led to the loss of millions in funding intended for crucial school safety and mental health programs. Additionally, she criticized Walters’ approach, which she perceived as prioritizing public humiliation and political agendas over genuine educational support and improvement, particularly in treating Tulsa Public Schools. This culmination of issues ultimately drove her to resign, convinced that the persistent systemic problems under Walters’ leadership would jeopardize the future of public education in Oklahoma.

This administrative dysfunction is compounded by Walters’ controversial decision to appoint far-right extremist Chaya Raichik, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok social media accounts, to an advisory board on library materials. This appointment has been widely condemned as indicative of Walters’ willingness to politicize educational resources and further an agenda that many believe marginalizes LGBTQ+ voices and concerns.

The pressure on Walters escalated after Benedict’s death by suicide in February, which many activists attribute directly to the climate of intolerance they claim Walters has fostered.

In response to the ongoing and emergent issues, Laurel Powell of the Human Rights Campaign reiterated the urgency of removing Walters from office.

“The fire is coming from inside the house at the Oklahoma State Department of Education, and Ryan Walters lit the match,” Powell said in a statement. “As this shocking interview reveals, Walters’ incompetence and lack of leadership isn’t just leading to a mass exodus of staff, it’s costing the state’s schools millions of dollars of potential funding. The Oklahoma Legislature must remove Ryan Walters from office—or Oklahoma’s schools and students will continue to pay the price.”

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
