Scroll To Top
News

Far-right extremists manipulated and deceived queer folks to create anti-transgender film: report

Veronika Electronika Nashville drag queen Robby Starbuck right wing influencer deceptive filmmaker
Courtesy Veronika Electronika; via youtube @RobbyStarbuck

Uncovering how The War on Children filmmakers Robby and Landon Starbuck used manipulation and misinformation to target the LGBTQ+ community.

Cwnewser

Popular far-right influencers have been exposed for engaging in deceptive and unethical practices as they created video content they claim is a documentary.

Rolling Stoneexposed the deceitful practices of Robby and Landon Starbuck, filmmakers of the anti-trans video The War on Children, revealing a calculated effort to ensnare LGBTQ+ allies and activists into unwitting participation. The film, which has received attention due to promotion by high-profile figures like billionaire Elon Musk, claims to address the avoidance of discussion by LGBTQ+ activists. Yet, the experiences of those involved tell a different story: one of manipulation and deceit.

Veronika Electronika, a drag queen from Nashville, became one of the Starbucks’ most notable targets. Believing she was contributing to a documentary exploring the challenges faced by trans children and the impact of bans on gender-affirming care and drag performances, Electronika was misled into sitting down with the Starbuck couple. Her realization of the interviewers’ true identities — known right-wing activists with a history of opposing LGBTQ+ rights — prompted an immediate attempt to withdraw from the conversation.

This incident is emblematic of the Starbucks’ broader strategy: to employ misrepresentation and deceit to compile content for their film.

The Rolling Stone investigation unveils a pattern of deceptive practices by the Starbucks and their team. Potential interviewees were approached with various innocuous-sounding project titles, promising a focus on inclusivity and the negative consequences of legislative restrictions on the trans community. These misrepresentations were crafted to lure participants under the guise of a balanced and empathetic exploration of issues affecting LGBTQ+ people. Instead, the documentary was released on conservative platforms, featuring content that aligns with the anti-LGBTQ+ narratives prevalent in right-wing media.

The manipulation did not end at recruitment. Electronika’s interaction with the Starbucks and others who were similarly deceived underwent significant editorial manipulation, the magazine reports. According to Rolling Stone, the content was selectively edited or entirely omitted to skew perspectives and fit the documentary’s predetermined agenda, which focuses on discrediting and vilifying the LGBTQ+ community. Such editorial choices raise serious ethical questions and highlight the filmmakers’ intent to propagate a misleading and harmful narrative.

Moreover, Rolling Stone’s report sheds light on the growing tactic of framing such productions as documentaries within right-wing media ecosystems. This approach, as seen with The War on Children, allows for bypassing social media and platform guidelines against hate speech under the veneer of journalistic or documentary inquiry. The film’s distribution through conservative platforms like Rumble and X, formerly Twitter, further demonstrates its alignment with broader right-wing efforts to undermine LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMediaSocietyYahoo FeedTransgender
anti-lgbtqanti-transgenderdrag queendrag queenslandon starbucklibs of tiktokmedianashvilleriley gainesrobby starbucksocietystarbuckstennesseethe war on children
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio