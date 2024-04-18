Scroll To Top
News

Single lesbians are avoided by straight women, but not straight men. Here's why.

lesbian avoided by straight women cis men
Shutterstock

A lesbian's relationship status changes things, according to new research.

Queer women can't escape prejudice, whether they're in a relationship or single.

Heterosexual women are more likely to avoid lesbians who are single, according to a recent report published in The Journal of Social Psychology, whereas heterosexual men are more likely to avoid lesbians in a relationship.

Researchers surveyed 939 heterosexual undergraduate students at a large southeastern university, asking them about a fictional fellow student with the name “Mark” or “Mary.” Participants were given small details about the hypothetical student, such as “currently in a steady romantic relationship” or “currently single but interested in dating,” then asked to assess their likeability.

Some of the responses related to men were expected, according to Corey L. Cook, an author of the report and associate professor of psychology at Pacific Lutheran University. The responses related to women came as a surprise to the researchers.

"There are unique issues that sexual minorities face based on their relationship status that other people, researchers in particular, just haven't considered," Cook told The Advocate.

While heterosexual men were more likely overall to avoid gay men based on their sexual orientation, neither heterosexual women nor men reported distancing themselves from gay men based on their relationship status. Both groups were more likely to distance themselves from lesbians specifically because of their relationship status, but for different reasons.

"Straight men in particular, just tend to show elevated responses of prejudice toward gay men. ... That wasn't surprising," Cook said. "Research suggests that heterosexual women are much more okay with sexual minorities across the board. And our findings say, yes, they are, except when these other conditions might exist."

Straight women were more likely to avoid single lesbians, showing more comfort around those in committed relationships, out of fears of perceived unwanted sexual advances. Conversely, straight men were more likely to distance themselves from lesbians in a relationship and more likely to spend time with single lesbians, likely influenced by the fantasy that the women might be sexually available or interested in them.

"Women are responding to a perceived threat. Men are responding to a perceived opportunity," Cook explained.

The report ultimately highlights "perceptions of desired or undesired sexual interest," according to Cook. This influences behavior, as society has "intertwined social identity or sexual identity with being single or being coupled." He stressed that such prejudice is rarely conscious, but rather stems from social stereotypes.

"What we're focusing on are perceptions of threats or opportunities attributed to other people based on the stereotypes of their groups," Cook said. "Because when we're interacting with people that we don't know, we use the information that's readily available, and stereotypes just give us super quick information that we can make a fast judgment of. And unfortunately, our brains are calibrated to respond much stronger to threat related information."

Cook also noted that people's responses can change based on the environment they're in: for example, those already in social settings may overall be more receptive to interaction. The key, he said, is recognizing when one has a prejudiced response, and identifying the possible reason motivating it.

"Where the research is interesting for me, is thinking, 'Okay, here is an otherwise well-meaning person. What are the circumstances in which they might act prejudiced or where they might act on stereotypes?'" he said. "Because we all know them, and whether you believe them or act on them is usually what the key difference is. You just have to have the cognitive capacity to think around them."

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedWomenHomophobiaExclusivesLesbian
relationship statuscorey l. cookdiscriminationexclusivegay menheterosexual menheterosexual womenjournal of social psychologylesbian relationshiplesbiansprejudicequeer womenreportsexual orientationsingle lesbiansstraight womenstudysurveynews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio