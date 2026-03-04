Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

D.C. federal judge signals urgency as trans service members push for Trump military ban trial

Judge Ana Reyes gave the Department of Justice one week to respond to the plaintiff's scheduling request.

judge ana reyes

Judge Ana Reyes speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her 2022 confirmation hearing.

Sen. Dick Durbin/YouTube

Transgender service members challenging President Donald Trump’s military ban are asking a federal judge to move their lawsuit toward trial as the Pentagon has already begun initiating separation proceedings against some of them.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

One plaintiff, Amiah Sale, has been ordered to appear before a military separation board on March 24, according to a new court filing. Another, Gordon Herrero, received notice on January 6 that elimination proceedings against him had begun. Both are named plaintiffs in Talbott v. United States, the central legal challenge to Trump's January 2025 executive order banning transgender people from military service.

Related: Meet the transgender Army lieutenant who is challenging Donald Trump's military ban

Related: Legal team tells D.C. appeals court Hegseth’s words show Trump’s trans military ban is about hate, not policy

The plaintiffs are represented by GLAD Law and the National Center for LGBTQ+ Rights.

“These service members deserve their day in court, and the public deserves to know what is driving the ban,” NCLR legal director Shannon Minter, one of the lead attorneys on the case, told The Advocate. "The government wants to drag its feet and stonewall because it knows it has absolutely no evidence to support this harmful policy."

In a motion filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the plaintiffs asked Judge Ana Reyes to schedule the case's first litigation conference within 45 days and to open discovery, the phase in which both sides exchange evidence and depose witnesses. The request follows the government’s August 2025 filing of an answer to the plaintiffs’ complaint, a procedural milestone that, under the court’s standing order, triggers the scheduling process.

Within hours of the motion's filing, Reyes ordered the government to respond by March 11 at 5 p.m.

Related: Federal judge roasts Trump DOJ attorney over ‘frankly ridiculous’ claims in transgender military ban case

Related: Attorneys urge appeals court to see Trump’s trans military ban is rooted in bigotry, not national security

The case has already drawn one of the sharpest judicial rebukes of the administration's anti-transgender policies. Last March, Reyes issued a nationwide injunction blocking the ban, writing that the policy was "soaked in animus and dripping with pretext" and finding the government had offered no credible evidence that excluding transgender troops improved military readiness.

The administration appealed. The D.C. Circuit issued an initial administrative stay days later, then a formal stay pending appeal in December 2025. Oral arguments on the injunction appeal were held on January 22; that ruling remains pending. But neither stay touched the underlying case in district court, and the plaintiffs are now pressing to build the full factual record that a final ruling would require.

Related: Pete Hegseth is trying to force this transgender soldier out of the military. He won't leave voluntarily

Related: Why is the Army recommending training for this transgender officer that the Pentagon plans to oust?

"Regardless of the outcome of the pending appeal," the motion states, plaintiffs "are entitled, and intend, to conduct discovery and litigate this case on the merits through final judgment in this Court."

That discovery process could surface internal Pentagon documents and communications revealing how the policy was developed and whether it can survive constitutional scrutiny. Reyes has already indicated it likely cannot.

During earlier hearings, Reyes pressed government lawyers on the evidentiary basis for the ban, noting their portrayal of transgender service members as "dishonest, dishonorable, undisciplined" bore no resemblance to the service records before her.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

a person holds a stop bullying sign
News

Nonbinary student sues Michigan school district for allegedly ignoring years of reported bullying

The Loy Norrix High School student says the school district did nothing to protect them or investigate claims they were being assaulted and harassed.

A woman with straight, brown hair and formal attire stands at a microphone smiling. She is partially covered by a bouquet of flowers.
Transgender Health

New York AG orders major medical center to resume gender-affirming care for youth

NYU Langone ceased its trans health program for youth two weeks prior.

Pete Hegseth
Opinion

Christian nationalism’s role in the war with Iran — and U.S. LGBTQ+ rights

Opinion: When war is preached as a moral mission, the line between fighting extremism and reproducing it begins to disappear.

julie johnson and colin allread
Elections

Texas Democrats force runoff between pioneering LGBTQ+ current House rep and ex-congressman

Rep. Julie Johnson and former Rep. Colin Allred will face each other once more before voters know who will stand for election in November.

More For You

Gay activist launches Stonewall Monument camera campaign to monitor NYC Pride flag site

a person holds a sign that reads honey stonewall was the warning

People watch as local politicians put up an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration had the National Park Service remove it earlier in the week on February 12, 2026 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Weeks after the removal and restoration of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument in New York City, one activist has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund a camera installation to monitor the site. Keep Reading →

Former Out and Advocate editor-in-chief takes the helm at LGBTQ+ youth arts organization

david artavia

David Artavia has been named the Future Perfect Project's new executive director.

Luke Fontana
At a time when LGBTQ+ organizations are being forced to reckon with both political hostility and long-term sustainability, The Future Perfect Project has bet on journalism. The national arts initiative announced Wednesday that David Artavia, a veteran reporter with experience writing for Out and The Advocate, and one of the more recognizable and highly respected names in LGBTQ+ media over the past decade, will serve as its new executive director. Keep Reading →

USA Rugby creates ‘open’ division after Trump administration pressure to exclude transgender women

women playing rugby

Erica Jarrell-Searcy of the United States carries the ball through a tackle during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match between the United States and Samoa at LNER Community Stadium, Monks Cross, York, on September 6, 2025.

Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
USA Rugby announced on Friday that it will now ban transgender women from being eligible to compete in the women’s division, but that the organization will continue to permit “any athlete registered as male to participate in the men’s division.” The policy, which took effect February 20, reverses the eligibility standards the organization had maintained since at least 2022. Keep Reading →

Conservative Supreme Court justices curb California’s effort to shield transgender students from forced outing

supreme court chief justice john roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant blow to transgender students in California, allowing parents challenging the state’s school gender identity policies to enforce a lower court injunction that restricts student confidentiality while the case moves forward on appeal. Keep Reading →

Was John Lennon gay? Paul McCartney discussed bandmate’s sexuality rumors in unearthed interview

Two men with messy hair and well-adorned clothing stand in a city street and look to the right. The photo is black and white and looks dated.
John Lennon (left) addressed rumors around the sexuality of his bandmate John Lennon (right) in a 2015 interview recently released in full by Vanity Fair.
Cummings Archives/Redferns
Shortly after John Lennon’s death, his wife, Yoko Ono, told bandmate Paul McCartney that she suspected her husband might have been gay. McCartney told Vanity Fair in a 2015 interview released in full on Friday, coinciding with the premiere of Man on the Run, a new documentary about his life after The Beatles. McCartney discussed the “rumors” around his bandmate’s sexuality, plus other hot-button topics about their time as The Beatles, in an interview with Joe Hagan. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved