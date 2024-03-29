Scroll To Top
News

Meet Will Wooten, the gay lawyer on the team prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia

Assistant Fulton County District Attorney Will Wooten
Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images

Assistant Fulton County District Attorney Will Wooten is responsible for establishing the county’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee.

Cwnewser

In the pivotal Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, who joined the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in January 2021, has been central in addressing complex legal issues.

Wooten, notable not only for his prosecutorial skills but also for his identity as an out gay man and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, focused on key aspects of the case Thursday morning, specifically jurisdictional issues and the involvement of fake electors.

Who is Will Wooten?

Wooten worked both as a prosecutor and a public defender, according to his bio on the Fulton County website. The attorney previously served as a prosecutor in the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and the Gwinnett County Solicitor-General’s Office. While at Clayton County, Wooten prosecuted major felony offenses including murder, rape, child molestation, and drug trafficking. During his time in Knoxville, Tenn., Wooten was a public defender for several years. He also has taught at the Emory University School of Law.

Wooten earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami and a law degree from Emory.

"In each of his roles, Will has helped coordinate training for new attorneys and interns; introducing them to the criminal justice system and helping them develop courtroom skills," the website states. "In his spare time, he enjoys Miami Hurricanes football and hiking Georgia’s beautiful mountains and trails,"

How has he been involved in the case against Trump?

During a court hearing before Judge Scott McAfee this week, Wooten tackled several aspects of the defense’s motions to dismiss charges, arguing that the question of whether the governor’s office and the Georgia secretary of state’s office had jurisdiction over matters associated with presidential electors was indeed an issue of fact. Wooten emphasized the need for evidence and testimony to clarify the duties, authority, and actions of various entities involved in the election process, thereby establishing their relevance and jurisdiction concerning the allegations against Trump.

Furthermore, Wooten addressed the actions allegedly undertaken by Trump and his associates, including submitting false elector certificates. The prosecution argued against the defense’s other assertion that many of the actions charged as crimes were protected political speech.

Wooten is an out and proud queer lawyer

Wooten spearheaded the creation of the department’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia Voicereported. This initiative started in 2022. It aims to address and improve the legal system’s approach to cases involving LGBTQ+ people. The committee’s establishment was a landmark effort to ensure that hate crimes and other legal issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community in Fulton County are handled with the sensitivity and recognition they require.

He is a member of the Stonewall Bar Association, which is a group of legal workers supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

In June 2021, Wooten took a prominent stand for LGBTQ+ rights and recognition with a speech delivered at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, marking the celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride. In his address, Wooten highlighted the significant contributions of the drag community to the LGBTQ+ rights movement, acknowledging their pivotal role in the fight for equality. Reflecting on his journey and the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, Wooten shared his experiences of having to conceal his sexual orientation in previous work environments and expressed gratitude for the progress that has allowed him to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights today openly under Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

NewsLawGeorgiaNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedCrimeDonald TrumpPeople
donald trumpfani willisfulton countygaygeorgialawlgbtqnewspeoplewill wooten
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio