How are you holding up? It's been a lot. President Donald Trump has signed several orders targeting transgender and nonbinary people. The latest from today restricts federal funding and support for gender-affirming care for transgender minors and some adults.

👀 Sen. Pete Buttigieg? Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering a run for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026, following the surprise announcement that Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not seek a third term.

⛪ Bishop Budde, the Episcopal priest who called out Trump to his face, has no regrets. She spoke with The Advocate about the service and why she stood up in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

