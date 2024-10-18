Harris's campaign says Donald Trump is 'not up to the job' after transphobic Al Smith Dinner monologue

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a fundraising event in New York City on Thursday evening, and it did not go well. His monologue at the annual Al Smith Dinner, a white-tie charity event that raises millions of dollars for Catholic charities and traditionally features lighthearted jabs from political figures, took a sharp turn from the event’s custom of bipartisan humor as he delivered a transphobic and grievance-filled screed that targeted Democrats , the media , and the transgender community. What is typically a lighthearted evening dedicated to charity became another stage for Trump to fuel the culture wars that have defined his 2024 re-election campaign.



Vice President Kamala Harris opted not to attend, instead sending a pre-recorded video message.

Trump’s speech included several transphobic remarks. At one point, he targeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, remarking, “Look on the bright side, Chuck. Considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.” The comment, intended as a joke, instead spotlighted Trump’s ongoing attempts to mock and marginalize the transgender community.

He also took aim at Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, quipping, “I used to think Democrats were crazy for saying that men have periods, but then I met Tim Walz.”

Republicans have called Walz “Tampon Tim” to criticize Walz after he signed a law requiring Minnesota schools to provide free menstrual products. Republicans have weaponized the inclusive language of the law meant to combat period poverty and ensure access for all students, including trans and nonbinary people, framing it as radical.

In addition to the transphobic comments, Trump levied personal attacks on Harris and President Joe Biden , suggesting that Harris lacked intelligence and mocking her decision not to attend the dinner.

Harris took a much lighter approach in a video alongside comedian Molly Shannon, who reprised her Saturday Night Live character, Mary Katherine Gallagher. Harris quipped, “Mocking Catholics in this video would be like criticizing Detroit in Detroit,” a reference to Trump’s recent remarks disparaging the city during an appearance at the Detroit Economic Club.

In his speech at that event, Trump likened Detroit to a “developing nation” and claimed the rest of the country would follow if Harris were elected. His comments were met with backlash from Michigan leaders.

Trump pounced on the vice president’s absence, calling it “deeply disrespectful.”

Following Trump’s appearance at the Al Smith Dinner, Harris-Walz Rapid Response director Ammar Moussa issued a statement condemning the former president’s performance. “Donald Trump struggled to read scripted notes written by his handlers, repeatedly complaining that he couldn’t use a teleprompter. He stumbled over his words and lashed out when the crowd wouldn’t laugh with him,” Moussa said. “The rare moments he was off script, he went on long incomprehensible rambles, reminding Americans how unstable he’s become. And of course, he made it all about himself. He may refuse to release his medical records, but every day he makes it clear to the American people that he is not up to the job.”

Religious leaders were also quick to criticize the tone and content of Trump’s speech. Rev. Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor, an American with 30 years of clergy experience who emigrated from the U.S. to Canada with his husband two years ago and now ministers at Wesley-Knox United Church in London, Ontario, told The Advocate, “The fact that Catholic leaders would give an honored platform and standing ovation to a speech filled with vitriol, lies, and degrading, transphobic, xenophobic language is unsurprising, disappointing, and an affront to everything it means to be a follower of Jesus. Once again, reminiscent of the Pharisees and tax collectors at the Temple, we see another example of religious and political leaders caring more about money and appearance than standing and speaking for issues of justice and inclusion, which are the actual values central to the faith. Sadly, it was one more example in a long history of religious leaders caring more about power and position than they do about standing for the actual values of their faith.”

As part of his broader campaign strategy, Trump has been intensifying his focus on transgender rights, particularly in key battleground states. His campaign and allies have spent millions on ads attacking Harris for her support for health care access for incarcerated transgender individuals—something the Trump administration also supported as required by law. One such ad shared widely on Trump’s social media platforms features a clip of Harris discussing gender-affirming surgery for transgender people in the federal government’s custody juxtaposed with radio host Charlamagne tha God expressing opposition to taxpayer-funded surgeries. The ad closes with the message: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.” Gender-affirming care is necessary medical care according to all major U.S. medical groups, including the American Medical Association, and includes a range of treatments from hormone treatment and counseling to surgical options for adults.

Experts told The Advocate that Trump’s anti-trans rhetoric is a strategic move designed to appeal to conservative voters who are resistant to changes in gender norms. However, they warned that the focus on transgender issues might backfire. While these attacks could energize his base, they risk alienating other voters who are more concerned with broader issues like the economy and healthcare.

Despite these concerns, Republicans have doubled down on transgender issues, spending tens of millions in recent months on ads that demonize trans people and frame gender diversity as a threat to traditional values.