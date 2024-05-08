Hi y'all,

Happy Tuesday! I hope your week has started off well.

🏎️ The vibrant queens of the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars brought their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the nation’s capital on Monday. During their time in D.C., the queens visited iconic landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and participated in interviews with D.C. and LGBTQ+ press. They also took photos in front of the Reflecting Pool with the Washington Monument in the background and at the Capitol, dressed in red, white, and blue outfits to pay homage to one of RuPaul’s iconic looks. Queer White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even joined them at the Little Gay Pub. 💃🏼

✨ Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it will change its name to Scouting America next year as a way to be more inclusive. The youth organization said the new name is meant to help everyone, including boys and girls, feel welcome. The change will go into effect on February 8, 2025, on the organization’s 115th anniversary, the group said.

⚽ A new study out of the U.K. undercuts the idea that transgender women have an advantage over cisgender women in sports — and suggests that trans women are less like cis men than many suppose. 🏀 “While longitudinal transitioning studies of transgender athletes are urgently needed, these results should caution against precautionary bans and sport eligibility exclusions that are not based on sport-specific (or sport-relevant) research,” the study concluded.

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper









Boy Scouts of America announces new name under rebrand Tony Gutierrez/AP via CNN Newsource

Texas voters make history electing first LGBTQ+ state senator Molly for Texas

John Waters is recovering after a car accident outside Baltimore Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels takes the witness stand in Trump hush money criminal trial Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Win McNamee/POOL/AFP