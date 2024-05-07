Stormy Daniels takes the witness stand in Trump hush money criminal trial

Stormy Daniels, the bisexual adult film actress who alleges an affair with former President Donald Trump , took the stand today in a high-profile New York City criminal trial where Trump is accused of falsifying business records. Trump is charged with illegally disguising hush money payments to women ahead of the 2016 election, including to Daniels, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with him while he was married to his current wife, Melania, who had recently given birth to the couple’s son Barron. Daniels’ testimony is central to the case, as it directly pertains to her interactions and alleged financial arrangements with Trump.

During her testimony, Daniels detailed her initial meeting with Trump in his hotel suite, where he showed her magazine covers and discussed his personal life and business ventures, NBC News reports . She recounted how Trump told her that he and his wife, Melania, slept in separate rooms, a detail that added a personal touch to their conversation.

Daniels also shared an interesting comparison Trump made between adult film stars and athletes, specifically WWE performers. She disagreed with this analogy, pointing out the scripted nature of WWE, which led to a discussion about Trump’s relationship with WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, according to NBC. This part of the testimony highlighted Trump’s tendency to connect his experiences with well-known personalities and entertainment.

One of the more striking moments Daniels described involved a magazine. Frustrated by Trump’s rude behavior during their meeting, she told him that someone should spank him with it. Trump, taking it as a challenge, handed her the magazine, and she acted on her comment. Daniels noted that Trump’s demeanor changed after this incident, and he became more polite.

As their meeting continued, Daniels said they sat at a dining table within the suite, where Trump shifted the conversation to more personal topics, asking her about her background and interests. This part of her testimony showed Trump’s effort to learn more about her personally rather than just professionally.

Throughout her testimony, Daniels engaged directly with the jurors, describing the setting and atmosphere of the encounters in a way that emphasized her narrative. She also touched upon her career in the adult film industry, comparing it to other entertainment sectors in terms of professionalism and safety.

Daniels provided insights into her motivations for entering the adult film industry, her initial fears, and her aspirations. Her testimony, ahead of a morning recess, painted a comprehensive picture of her interactions with Trump and set the stage for further discussions about the alleged hush money payments. In earlier sessions, both current and former officials from the Trump Organization provided insights into how the alleged hush money payments were handled, specifically through arrangements made by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Additionally, the trial has been marked by several instances where the judge, Juan Merchan, has had to reprimand Trump for violating court-imposed gag orders, fining him $10,000–the maximum permitted by statute. These violations have led to stern warnings from Merchan, who has threatened further legal repercussions, including potential jail time, should Trump continue to disregard his orders.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events merit.

