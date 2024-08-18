Happy weekend,

💰 Want Melania Trump to talk at your event? Well, she seems to have a hefty speaking fee. In recently disclosed financial records, the former first lady got more than $200k from the LGBTQ+ Republican (yes, you read that correct) group, the Log Cabin Republicans, for speaking at an event of theirs. The Palm Beach Chapter for Log Cabin Republicans paid $237,500 for her speech at an April 20 event at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where the Trumps claim full-time residency. 🌴

✈️ A lesbian is just as confused as we are after American Airlines blacklisted her from the airline for having sex with a man on a flight. Erin Wright, who is a content creator, took to TikTok to question what happened. "It was kind of funny once I actually got the e-mail saying why because at that point it was just so ridiculous," Wright told The Advocate. "It's obviously not me. I'm a little bit glad that was the reason because it was so clear that it wasn't me."

🌈 What do queer groups in Minnesota think of Gov. Tim Walz? "LGBTQ folks in particular have seen the impact that the last two years of legislation and action on behalf of LGBTQ communities have had,” Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, said. “To have a governor who's outspoken in his support for those priorities is a huge win for our state. I think people are enthusiastic about what that could mean for messaging and work out of our potential future administration."

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines banned a lesbian for having sex with a man on a plane. She's confused, too (exclusive) footage still via tiktok user @erin_wright_; RYO Alexandre/Shutterstock

Project 2025’s horrors keep getting exposed on tape Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images