American Airlines banned a lesbian for having sex with a man on a plane. She's confused, too (exclusive)

It was only after Erin Wright tried to check-in for her recent American Airlines flight that she learned she had been banned from flying.

The TikToker had first tried to check-in on her phone after a two-hour drive to the Albuquerque airport to catch a flight to her sister's bachelorette party but was instead met with an error message. Because that "had never really happened" before, Wright "assumed it was just glitching" and instead went to a kiosk. After entering her information, she was met with another error, which she also "had never seen before."

"At that point I wasn't really thinking much of it, because why would I ever think that I was banned from flying?" Wright told The Advocate.

The content creator then went to ask for help at the airline's counter. The employees "didn't seem concerned at all" as she explained the situation, and then made a call to resolve the issue. Wright waited as they "were on the phone for a while, and then got off."

"That's when they were so uncomfy. They were like, 'We actually can't check you in. You've been permanently banned,'" she said. "Of course, I very genuinely don't know why. I'm very confused, I'm starting to tear up."

Shocked, Wright asked why she had been banned, which the employees would not reveal. She said that they instead told her "You should know why," which she thought was "the craziest thing to say." Wright asked again to know why and the employees refused still, though Wright could tell they "felt really bad." Wright then called customer relations, which also would not reveal the reason for her ban. She also emailed customer relations but had no choice other than to purchase a $1,000 flight through another airline in the meantime so that she could still make it to her sister's party. Wright gathered that she was likely not on the federal no-fly list when she was able to book her other flight, but still wasn't completely confident she would be allowed on a plane, though she still did not know why. Luckily, she was able to make it to her gate, all while attempting to reach American Airlines customer service. "I was really nervous when I bought my other flight because I didn't know if I was actually unable to fly all airlines," Wright continued. "And since I had been able to book on American Airlines being banned, maybe I could also book on another one and also be unable to go on that airline. So, my panic about getting to my sister's bachelor party didn't really go away until I got through TSA." Wright said that she eventually received an initial response via email, but that American Airlines ceased correspondence afterward, even as she sent three follow-up messages. She continued her attempts to reach airline officials and appeal the ban, even pulling "the emails for the directors of three different departments at American Airlines." "My mom also had her lawyer send a letter to the legal department, and that's the only time that I actually ended up hearing back from them," Wright said. "I'm pretty confident that if I had never pushed harder they would have like just continued to be unresponsive, which is kind of wild." It was through the response to her lawyer's inquiry that Wright finally learned the reason for her ban: she, a lesbian, was accused of having sexual relations with a man during a flight.

"It was kind of funny once I actually got the e-mail saying why because at that point it was just so ridiculous," Wright said. "It's obviously not me. I'm a little bit glad that was the reason because it was so clear that it wasn't me."