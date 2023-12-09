Alex Cooper

Hello, weekend!

Have you ever wondered what countries are most supportive of marriage equality? Well, we have the answer for you. Pew recently released its study looking at how countries' populations feel about same-sex marriage. Were there any that surprised you? Were you surprised where the U.S. ended up on the list?

Friday marked the first anniversary of Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison following what the U.S. government labeled as wrongfully detained. The lesbian WNBA superstar was held for months after Russian authorities arrested and charged her for carrying small traces of cannabis oil into the country. At the time, Griner spent the offseason of the WNBA playing in Russia — something many WNBA players due to supplement their pay. She acknowledged the day by calling for the release of other Americans detained abroad.

In an interview published this week, Cary Grant's fourth ex-wife — he was married five times — dished on his sexuality. It's not the first time a family member has discussed the Oscar-winning star who was rumored to be queer.

