Hello again!

✨ Happy Saturday, folks. And happy Lesbian Visibility Week! ✨

In celebration of the week, check out this photo gallery of lesbian marches around the world. 🌎

The Republican-controlled Georgia legislature ended its session in March without passing any anti-LGBTQ+ bills — and a groundbreaking transgender minister believes she contributed just a little to that outcome. Rev. Andi Woodworth has been co-pastor of Neighborhood Church, a United Methodist congregation in Atlanta, since 2016. This year, on March 11, she became the first out trans clergy member to address the Georgia House of Representatives during its morning prayer. She had been invited by her state rep, Democrat Saira Draper. ⛪

“My hunch is just being there humanized me and humanized my community,” Woodworth told The Advocate. 🙌🏼

Kristi Noem, the famously anti-LGBTQ+ governor of South Dakota and Republican rising star, has written about killing a dog and a goat in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward. Noem has been mentioned as a potential vice-presidential pick for Donald Trump. I'm not sure what Noem was going after when she decided to admit to shooting her dog, but here we are. 🫠

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





